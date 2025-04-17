Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe raises Senators flag at city hall as team gears up for 'Battle of Ontario'

The Ottawa Senators have made the NHL playoffs for the first time in eight years. They are close to finishing the season with a record of 44-30-7 and 95 points, fourth in the Atlantic Division. Tim Stutzle is leading the team with 76 points, including 53 assists, and captain Brady Tkachuk has scored 29 goals.

To mark the special occasion, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has raised the team's flag at City Hall. Senators owner Michael Andlauer and mascot Spartacat joined the event. The city hall was surrounded by fans, staff and councillors, and Sutcliffe declared April 16 as Ottawa Senators Playoff Fever Day. Additionally, Elgin Street was renamed “Sens Mile” during the playoffs.

Ottawa will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. It's their first playoff meeting since 2004. Toronto won all four playoff series in the early 2000s, but the Sens want to change that. Chris Neil said that the team has something to prove.

“It’s good to be back playing the blue team,” Neil said on Wednesday, via ottawacitizen.com. “We’ve got some demons to conquer there. It’s a challenge for us, but we’re going to be the underdog. We’ve got something to prove."

Ottawa has played well against Toronto this season. It won all three regular-season games, and the team outscored the Leafs 9-3.

Tickets for the playoffs are in high demand. Sutcliffe mentioned that the playoffs are good for local businesses.

“What’s good for our hockey team is good for our economy,” Sutcliffe said.

Toronto last won the Stanley Cup in 1967, and it has won only one playoff round since 2004. Sutcliffe talked about the team's disappointments and said that he is fine with the Leafs losing again.

“I believe we have a team that is built for the playoffs, and I’m very excited to see them play," Sutcliffe said. "If that means we have to deny the Toronto Maple Leafs the Stanley Cup for the 58th consecutive year, I’m OK with that.”

Sutcliffe believes the team is ready for the challenge.

Ottawa Senators will face the Hurricanes in last regular season game

The Ottawa Senators will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday to wrap up their regular season. With playoff spots secured, there's little pressure on either team. Ottawa may use this game to test strategies or manage ice time for top players, while Carolina could also rotate its lineup to stay fresh for the playoffs.

While the result won’t change the standings, it’s still a chance to build confidence and stay sharp before the postseason begins. Fans can expect a low-risk, competitive matchup.

