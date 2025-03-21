Ottawa Senators new arena: Canadian franchise making 'progress' towards LeBreton Flats purchase

The Ottawa Senators are moving forward with plans for a new arena at LeBreton Flats. They reached an agreement on September 20 to buy 10 acres of land. This step brings them closer to building a new rink and entertainment district. Although the project is still in its early stages.

The negotiations between the Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC) are ongoing. The due diligence phase involves reviewing the land and addressing any concerns. Also, officials estimate the sale will be finalized by the end of 2025.

Ottawa Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder said progress is being made. He hopes to move past the site acquisition phase and focus on design, financing and city approvals.

“We’re making some progress,” Leeder said via Ottawa citizen. “I’m encouraged on the LeBreton site. Recently, we’ve taken a few steps forward there, and hopefully, we can move on from site acquisition and get into some other of the meatier areas — the design, financing and approvals from the city.”

The team is conducting soil testing to determine any necessary remediation work. They have also spoken with architects to design the new arena. The goal is to ensure it connects well with Ottawa’s LRT system. Leeder said they have confirmed the venue can accommodate 18,000 fans safely and efficiently.

“We’ve done enough work to figure out that we can get 18,000 people in and out of the facility efficiently and safely,” Leeder added.

However, he could not give a concrete timeline for when construction will start.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is focused on positives despite loss to the Avs

The Ottawa Senators lost 5-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Captain Brady Tkachuk has not scored in his last four games. He said every game is a chance to improve and hopes to play better against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

"Every opportunity is a chance to get better. Saturday’s another opportunity for me to be at my best, and I’ll just find a way," Tkachuk said to media after the game.

The Senators struggled early and were outshot 14-8 in the first period. The Avalanche scored four goals in the opening period. Nathan MacKinnon scored first at 10:29, followed by Brock Nelson a minute later. Cale Makar added a power-play goal and Joel Kiviranta made it 4-0 before the intermission.

Nelson scored again on the power play at 1:54 of the second period, making it 5-0. Ottawa’s only goal came in the third period when Dylan Cozens scored on the power play at 15:59.

Despite two straight losses, the Ottawa Senators (36-27-5) are placed fourth in the Atlantic Division.

