Ottawa Senators playoffs clinching scenarios | April 8, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Apr 08, 2025 17:51 GMT
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
NHL: Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

The Ottawa Senators have the opportunity to officially clinch their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night for the first time since 2016-17.

Ad

It's been a long time since we've seen postseason hockey in the Nation's Capital. Their current seven-year playoff drought marks the third-longest active drought in the NHL behind only the Detroit Red Wings (8 seasons) and the Buffalo Sabres (13 seasons), who both look poised to extend those streaks another year.

Destiny is in the Senators' own hands when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. However, if they do fall short, other results around the league could still put an X beside their name in the standings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NHL Public Relations shared on X (formerly Twitter) a breakdown of the ways Ottawa can punch its ticket on Tuesday.

Ad

Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staois was very active this offseason and at the trade deadline. The acquisitions of Linus Ullmark, David Perron, Nick Jensen, Michael Amadio, Dylan Cozens, and Fabian Zetterlund have created a much deeper and defensively sound team. It's all come together to put the team back in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup.

Let's dive into the details of the three different scenarios that would secure the Ottawa Senators' spot in the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Ad

Ottawa Senators playoff-clinching scenarios

1: Win over Columbus in any fashion

The first scenario is the most straightforward for the Sens. Beating the Blue Jackets in regulation, overtime, or even a shootout would get the job done.

Tuesday's game will be Ottawa's third and final matchup of the season against Columbus, whom they beat 4-0 and 3-2 in the previous two meetings over the past week.

2: One point vs Columbus AND no Detroit regulation win

Ad

The second scenario is much more complex. If Ottawa were to pick up a point in Columbus, meaning a loss in overtime or a shootout, they would then need the Detroit-Montreal game to finish in anything other than a Red Wings regulation win.

So, a Senators overtime or shootout loss, combined with a Montreal win in any fashion, or even a Detroit overtime/shootout win, would clinch Ottawa's spot.

3: Detroit loses to Montreal in any fashion

Ad

The third and final scenario once again relies on the result of Detroit versus Montreal. A Red Wings loss to the Canadiens in regulation, overtime, or a shootout would eliminate their chances of catching the Sens in the standings.

This scenario is much easier to digest, though Ottawa would certainly prefer to secure their first postseason birth since 2017 with a victory of their own, not relying on the fate of another team losing.

About the author
Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Jackson Weber
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी