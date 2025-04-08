Ottawa Senators playoffs clinching scenarios | April 8, 2025

The Ottawa Senators have the opportunity to officially clinch their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night for the first time since 2016-17.

Ad

It's been a long time since we've seen postseason hockey in the Nation's Capital. Their current seven-year playoff drought marks the third-longest active drought in the NHL behind only the Detroit Red Wings (8 seasons) and the Buffalo Sabres (13 seasons), who both look poised to extend those streaks another year.

Destiny is in the Senators' own hands when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. However, if they do fall short, other results around the league could still put an X beside their name in the standings.

Ad

Trending

NHL Public Relations shared on X (formerly Twitter) a breakdown of the ways Ottawa can punch its ticket on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staois was very active this offseason and at the trade deadline. The acquisitions of Linus Ullmark, David Perron, Nick Jensen, Michael Amadio, Dylan Cozens, and Fabian Zetterlund have created a much deeper and defensively sound team. It's all come together to put the team back in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup.

Let's dive into the details of the three different scenarios that would secure the Ottawa Senators' spot in the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Ad

Ottawa Senators playoff-clinching scenarios

1: Win over Columbus in any fashion

The first scenario is the most straightforward for the Sens. Beating the Blue Jackets in regulation, overtime, or even a shootout would get the job done.

Tuesday's game will be Ottawa's third and final matchup of the season against Columbus, whom they beat 4-0 and 3-2 in the previous two meetings over the past week.

2: One point vs Columbus AND no Detroit regulation win

Ad

The second scenario is much more complex. If Ottawa were to pick up a point in Columbus, meaning a loss in overtime or a shootout, they would then need the Detroit-Montreal game to finish in anything other than a Red Wings regulation win.

So, a Senators overtime or shootout loss, combined with a Montreal win in any fashion, or even a Detroit overtime/shootout win, would clinch Ottawa's spot.

3: Detroit loses to Montreal in any fashion

Ad

The third and final scenario once again relies on the result of Detroit versus Montreal. A Red Wings loss to the Canadiens in regulation, overtime, or a shootout would eliminate their chances of catching the Sens in the standings.

This scenario is much easier to digest, though Ottawa would certainly prefer to secure their first postseason birth since 2017 with a victory of their own, not relying on the fate of another team losing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama