Ottawa Senators take major step towards building new arena at LeBreton Flats: Report

The Ottawa Senators took a big step on Monday toward moving to a downtown arena. The National Capital Commission signed a purchase and sale agreement with Capital Sports Development Inc. for 11 acres of land at LeBreton Flats.

The NCC shared the news on X, calling it an important step for the LeBreton Flats Major Events Centre project.

"The National Capital Commission (NCC) and Capital Sports Development Inc. (CSDI) are pleased to announce they have signed the agreement of purchase and sale for land parcels at LeBreton Flats," the NCC tweeted.

The agreement follows talks that started in June 2022, when the NCC and the Senators agreed on an MOU for land near Albert Street. After Michael Andlauer bought the team in September 2023, the NCC gave more time for the new owners to finalize details. By last September, both sides agreed to a sale, leading to nearly a year of negotiations before the deal was signed.

Andlauer shared his excitement for Ottawa and its fans. When he became the owner, he called the Senators “an amazing organization” and praised the fan base. He said his family was proud to be part of Ottawa’s team and committed to bringing success on and off the ice.

“My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of Ottawa’s team and the Ottawa-Gatineau community," Andlauer said in September 2023, via NHL.com.

Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder mentioned that the team was pleased to reach this stage, but noted that there is still more work to be done.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement of purchase and sale with the NCC to take the next step in this process,” Leeder said on Monday, via CTV News. “We look forward to working with the NCC and other stakeholders to achieve our shared vision of creating an event centre at LeBreton Flats.”

Last season, Ottawa was knocked out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk on ending playoff drought

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is focused on building in Ottawa, and he is not thinking about leaving. In an interview with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, he explained that staying was important to end their seven-year playoff drought.

“It was all about sticking it out,” Tkachuk said on Sunday. " ... I think it was really important to me to end that (playoff) drought."

The Senators secured a spot in 2025 NHL playoffs as a wild-card team. They had a 45-30-7 record and was fourth in the Atlantic Division. The team wants to build on that progress next season.

