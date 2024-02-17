Ottawa Senators vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Ottawa Senators have a 22-26-2 record and are 7-13-0 on the road. They are set to clash with the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, who hold a 14-37-3 record and are 10-14-2 at home. The puck drop is scheduled for Saturday, 3 p.m. EST.

Chicago's performance has been marred by a 1-8-1 record in their last 10 games, struggling to score with an average of 1.3 goals per game. The Senators, in contrast, have been on a better trajectory with a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games, averaging 3.3 goals per game.

Key players to watch include Philipp Kurashev for the Blackhawks, who has nine goals and 21 assists, and Nick Foligno with three goals and two assists in the last 10 games. Claude Giroux stands out for Ottawa with 18 goals and 28 assists, while Brady Tkachuk has been in good form with six goals and two assists recently.

Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik - Mark Kastelic - Parker Kelly

Defensemen

Thomas Chabot - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun - Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom - Max Guenette

Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Ottawa Senators Starting Goalie

Ottawa Senators - Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played: 35

Games Started: 31

Wins: 13

Losses: 17

Overtime Losses: 2

Goals Against: 111

Goals Against Average: 3.42

Shots Against: 983

Saves: 872

Save Percentage: .887

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice per Game: 55 minutes and 36 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks Projected Lineup

Forwards

Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk - MacKenzie Entwistle - Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato - Zach Sanford - Colin Blackwell

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi - Louis Crevier

Goalie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Chicago Blackhawks Starting Goalie

Chicago Blackhawks - Arvid Soderblom

Arvid Soderblom is expected to start for the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

Games Played: 21

Games Started: 19

Wins: 2

Losses: 16

Overtime Losses: 1

Goals Against: 76

Goals Against Average: 4.01

Shots Against: 599

Saves: 524

Save Percentage: 87.5%

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice per Game: 54 minutes and 7 seconds