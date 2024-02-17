  • home icon
  • Ottawa Senators vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 17, 2024 12:37 GMT
Ottawa Senators v Chicago Blackhawks
The Ottawa Senators have a 22-26-2 record and are 7-13-0 on the road. They are set to clash with the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, who hold a 14-37-3 record and are 10-14-2 at home. The puck drop is scheduled for Saturday, 3 p.m. EST.

Chicago's performance has been marred by a 1-8-1 record in their last 10 games, struggling to score with an average of 1.3 goals per game. The Senators, in contrast, have been on a better trajectory with a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games, averaging 3.3 goals per game.

Key players to watch include Philipp Kurashev for the Blackhawks, who has nine goals and 21 assists, and Nick Foligno with three goals and two assists in the last 10 games. Claude Giroux stands out for Ottawa with 18 goals and 28 assists, while Brady Tkachuk has been in good form with six goals and two assists recently.

Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup

Forwards

  • Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
  • Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
  • Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Dominik Kubalik - Mark Kastelic - Parker Kelly

Defensemen

  • Thomas Chabot - Jacob Bernard-Docker
  • Jakob Chychrun - Travis Hamonic
  • Erik Brannstrom - Max Guenette

Goalie

  • Joonas Korpisalo
  • Anton Forsberg

Ottawa Senators Starting Goalie

Ottawa Senators - Joonas Korpisalo
Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played: 35
  • Games Started: 31
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses: 17
  • Overtime Losses: 2
  • Goals Against: 111
  • Goals Against Average: 3.42
  • Shots Against: 983
  • Saves: 872
  • Save Percentage: .887
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Time on Ice per Game: 55 minutes and 36 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks Projected Lineup

Forwards

  • Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev
  • Tyler Johnson - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
  • Boris Katchouk - MacKenzie Entwistle - Taylor Raddysh
  • Ryan Donato - Zach Sanford - Colin Blackwell

Defensemen

  • Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
  • Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
  • Jarred Tinordi - Louis Crevier

Goalie

  • Arvid Soderblom
  • Petr Mrazek

Chicago Blackhawks Starting Goalie

Chicago Blackhawks - Arvid Soderblom
Arvid Soderblom is expected to start for the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

  • Games Played: 21
  • Games Started: 19
  • Wins: 2
  • Losses: 16
  • Overtime Losses: 1
  • Goals Against: 76
  • Goals Against Average: 4.01
  • Shots Against: 599
  • Saves: 524
  • Save Percentage: 87.5%
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Time on Ice per Game: 54 minutes and 7 seconds

