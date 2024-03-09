Ottawa Senators vs San Jose Sharks: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th March, 2024

The Ottawa Senators will face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, March 9, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

In their previous game against the Los Angeles Kings on March 7, Ottawa experienced a 4-3 overtime loss on the road. The Senators fought hard but ultimately fell short, earning only one point from the overtime defeat.

Meanwhile, the Sharks had a challenging outing on March 7, suffering a 7-2 defeat at home against the New York Islanders.

Ottawa Senators projected lineups

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk- Shane Pinto- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph- Tim Stützle- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig- Rourke Chartier- Dominik Kubalik

Jiri Smejkal- Mark Kastelic- Boris Katchouk

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson- Artem Zub

Max Guenette- Jakob Chychrun

Erik Brannstrom- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Ottawa Senators starting goalies

Joonas Korpisalo will most likely start for the Ottawa Senators.

Joonas Korpisalo will most likely start for the Senators. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 40

Games Started (GS): 35

Wins: 13

Losses (L): 19

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 127

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.42

Shots Against (SA): 1120

Saves (SV): 993

Save Percentage (SV%): .887

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 41 seconds

San Jose Sharks projected lineups

Forwards

Thomas Bordeleau- Mikael Granlund- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina- William Eklund- Luke Kunin

Justin Bailey- Nico Sturm- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith- Ryan Carpenter- Mike Hoffman

Defensemen

Mario Ferraro- Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic- Calen Addison

Goalies

Magnus Chrona

Devin Cooley

San Jose Sharks starting goalies

Magnus Chrona will most likely start for the San Jose Sharks.

Magnus Chrona will most likely start for the San Jose Sharks. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 4

Games Started (GS): 3

Wins: 0

Losses (L): 2

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 17

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 5.81

Shots Against (SA): 100

Saves (SV): 83

Save Percentage (SV%): .830

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 43 minutes and 51 seconds