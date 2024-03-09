Ottawa Senators vs San Jose Sharks: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th March, 2024

The Ottawa Senators will face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, March 9, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.
In their previous game against the Los Angeles Kings on March 7, Ottawa experienced a 4-3 overtime loss on the road. The Senators fought hard but ultimately fell short, earning only one point from the overtime defeat.
Meanwhile, the Sharks had a challenging outing on March 7, suffering a 7-2 defeat at home against the New York Islanders.
Ottawa Senators projected lineupsOttawa Senators
Forwards
- Brady Tkachuk- Shane Pinto- Drake Batherson
- Mathieu Joseph- Tim Stützle- Claude Giroux
- Ridly Greig- Rourke Chartier- Dominik Kubalik
- Jiri Smejkal- Mark Kastelic- Boris Katchouk
Defensemen
- Jake Sanderson- Artem Zub
- Max Guenette- Jakob Chychrun
- Erik Brannstrom- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Goalies
- Joonas Korpisalo
- Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators starting goalies
Joonas Korpisalo will most likely start for the Senators. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 40
- Games Started (GS): 35
- Wins: 13
- Losses (L): 19
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 127
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.42
- Shots Against (SA): 1120
- Saves (SV): 993
- Save Percentage (SV%): .887
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 41 seconds
San Jose Sharks projected lineupsSan Hose Sharks
Forwards
- Thomas Bordeleau- Mikael Granlund- Fabian Zetterlund
- Filip Zadina- William Eklund- Luke Kunin
- Justin Bailey- Nico Sturm- Kevin Labanc
- Givani Smith- Ryan Carpenter- Mike Hoffman
Defensemen
- Mario Ferraro- Kyle Burroughs
- Henry Thrun- Jan Rutta
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic- Calen Addison
Goalies
- Magnus Chrona
- Devin Cooley
San Jose Sharks starting goalies
Magnus Chrona will most likely start for the San Jose Sharks. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 4
- Games Started (GS): 3
- Wins: 0
- Losses (L): 2
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 17
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 5.81
- Shots Against (SA): 100
- Saves (SV): 83
- Save Percentage (SV%): .830
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 43 minutes and 51 seconds