Ottawa Senators vs San Jose Sharks: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th March, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 09, 2024 14:45 GMT
Ottawa Senators v San Jose Sharks
The Ottawa Senators will face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, March 9, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

In their previous game against the Los Angeles Kings on March 7, Ottawa experienced a 4-3 overtime loss on the road. The Senators fought hard but ultimately fell short, earning only one point from the overtime defeat.

Meanwhile, the Sharks had a challenging outing on March 7, suffering a 7-2 defeat at home against the New York Islanders.

Ottawa Senators projected lineups

Ottawa Senators v Los Angeles Kings
 Ottawa Senators

Forwards

  • Brady Tkachuk- Shane Pinto- Drake Batherson
  • Mathieu Joseph- Tim Stützle- Claude Giroux
  • Ridly Greig- Rourke Chartier- Dominik Kubalik
  • Jiri Smejkal- Mark Kastelic- Boris Katchouk

Defensemen

  • Jake Sanderson- Artem Zub
  • Max Guenette- Jakob Chychrun
  • Erik Brannstrom- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies

  • Joonas Korpisalo
  • Anton Forsberg

Ottawa Senators starting goalies

Joonas Korpisalo will most likely start for the Ottawa Senators.
Joonas Korpisalo will most likely start for the Senators. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 40
  • Games Started (GS): 35
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses (L): 19
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 127
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.42
  • Shots Against (SA): 1120
  • Saves (SV): 993
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .887
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 41 seconds

San Jose Sharks projected lineups

Dallas Stars v San Jose Sharks
 San Hose Sharks

Forwards

  • Thomas Bordeleau- Mikael Granlund- Fabian Zetterlund
  • Filip Zadina- William Eklund- Luke Kunin
  • Justin Bailey- Nico Sturm- Kevin Labanc
  • Givani Smith- Ryan Carpenter- Mike Hoffman

Defensemen

  • Mario Ferraro- Kyle Burroughs
  • Henry Thrun- Jan Rutta
  • Marc-Edouard Vlasic- Calen Addison

Goalies

  • Magnus Chrona
  • Devin Cooley

San Jose Sharks starting goalies

Magnus Chrona will most likely start for the San Jose Sharks.
Magnus Chrona will most likely start for the San Jose Sharks. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 4
  • Games Started (GS): 3
  • Wins: 0
  • Losses (L): 2
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 17
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 5.81
  • Shots Against (SA): 100
  • Saves (SV): 83
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .830
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 43 minutes and 51 seconds

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
