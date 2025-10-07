"Our family is complete": Evander Kane's fiancee Mara shares adorable behind-the-scenes clip from family portrait photoshoot

On Tuesday, Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen posted a carousel of family photos on Instagram featuring a behind-the-scenes look at a recent portrait shoot with their four children.One of the first images showed Mara holding their youngest child, baby Penelope Monroe who was dressed in a cream knit outfit with a bow headband. The baby looked up at her mother with a smile as Mara held her close.“Behind the scenes from our family portraits🤎 I’m particularly excited about these, now that our family is complete 🤎,” Mara captioned the post.In another frame, Mara cradled Penelope while standing beside the couple’s two young sons, Iverson and Hendrix who were dressed in matching dark coats. A third shot captured the family walking away together beneath the trees. Mara held Penelope while the boys walked on either side of her.Kane’s eldest daughter Keningston was seen hugging her younger brothers in one adorable click. The collection also featured wide shots of the family strolling down a wooded path, with all four children together. Other close-ups returned to Mara with baby Penelope in her arms. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post follows a milestone year for the couple who welcomed baby Penelope in March after her premature birth. Kane and Mara now share three children together, Iverson, Hendrix and Penelope, while they also co-parent Kensington from his previous marriage.Evander Kane’s family was at Rogers Arena cheering for himEarlier last week, Evander Kane had some special supporters in attendance for a preseason matchup against his former team the Edmonton Oilers. On Friday at Rogers Arena, Mara Teigen was in the building along with their two sons Hendrix and Iverson.The boys were dressed in Canucks gear and watched the action up close from the glass and cheered their dad on during warmups. Mara later shared Instagram stories capturing the moment when Kane skated over with a smile toward his family.“Go @canucks!!! @evanderkane,” she captioned one of the clips.On the ice, Vancouver prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored twice before Edmonton answered with goals from Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl to force overtime. The game was decided just 1:30 into the extra frame when Conor Garland buried the winner giving the Canucks a 3-2 victory in front of 18,902 fans. The contest was Evander Kane’s first preseason appearance against the Oilers since being dealt to Vancouver in June.