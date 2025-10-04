  • home icon
  Evander Kane's fiancee Mara cheers on beau during Canucks vs. Oilers pre-season tilt

Evander Kane's fiancee Mara cheers on beau during Canucks vs. Oilers pre-season tilt

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:50 GMT
Evander Kane
Evander Kane's fiancee Mara cheers on beau during Canucks vs. Oilers pre-season tilt [via IG/@marateigen]

On Friday, Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane had his biggest supporters in the building for a special preseason matchup against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers. His fiancee Mara Teigen attended the game at Rogers Arena with their two sons Hendrix and Iverson sharing courtside-level views from right up against the glass.

Mara later posted a pair of Instagram stories showing Kane skating over to the boards during warmups smiling toward his family.

“Go @canucks!!! @evanderkane,” she captioned one of the clips.

The boys could be seen in Canucks gear cheering on their dad from the other side of the glass.

via Instagram /@marateigen
via Instagram /@marateigen

On the ice, Jonathan Lekkerimäki opened the scoring for Vancouver and later added a second tally. Edmonton answered with goals from Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl to tie things up in regulation.

The contest was decided in overtime when Conor Garland buried the winner just 1:30 into the extra frame giving the Canucks a 3-2 victory in front of 18,902 fans. For Kane, it marked his first preseason appearance against the Oilers since being dealt to Vancouver in June.

Evander Kane helps fiancee Mara with some needlework

Last week, Evander Kane and Mara Teigen attended a friend’s Indian wedding in Vancouver. On Friday, Mara shared a behind-the-scenes reel on Instagram that captured her getting ready for the event.

She wore a coral-pink lehenga choli on the occasion, which is a traditional Indian outfit. The sleeveless blouse featured a square neckline adorned with gold embroidery and beadwork finished with dangling beads at the hemline. Her matching lehenga skirt had the same intricate detailing.

In the caption, Teigen credited her stylist, writing:

“#GDWM my first Indian wedding 💖 Thank you @aamneet for styling me.”

When Mara realized her skirt was too big and there wasn’t time for alterations, she called on Kane who appeared in a modern white sherwani-style outfit featuring a high collar and front buttons. The Canucks forward quickly stepped in with a needle and thread to make adjustments.

Teigen later reposted the clip to her Instagram stories with the caption:

“Get you a man that knows how to sew 🪡🪡 @evanderkane.”

The video concluded with Mara completing her look by adding a matching shawl and a tikli, a forehead ornament set with diamonds and rubies. Smiling at the camera, she said the final touch made her feel “like a princess.”

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

