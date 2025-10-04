Evander Kane's fiancee Mara cheers on beau during Canucks vs. Oilers pre-season tilt

On Friday, Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane had his biggest supporters in the building for a special preseason matchup against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers. His fiancee Mara Teigen attended the game at Rogers Arena with their two sons Hendrix and Iverson sharing courtside-level views from right up against the glass.Mara later posted a pair of Instagram stories showing Kane skating over to the boards during warmups smiling toward his family.“Go @canucks!!! @evanderkane,” she captioned one of the clips.The boys could be seen in Canucks gear cheering on their dad from the other side of the glass.via Instagram /@marateigenOn the ice, Jonathan Lekkerimäki opened the scoring for Vancouver and later added a second tally. Edmonton answered with goals from Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl to tie things up in regulation.The contest was decided in overtime when Conor Garland buried the winner just 1:30 into the extra frame giving the Canucks a 3-2 victory in front of 18,902 fans. For Kane, it marked his first preseason appearance against the Oilers since being dealt to Vancouver in June.Evander Kane helps fiancee Mara with some needleworkLast week, Evander Kane and Mara Teigen attended a friend’s Indian wedding in Vancouver. On Friday, Mara shared a behind-the-scenes reel on Instagram that captured her getting ready for the event.She wore a coral-pink lehenga choli on the occasion, which is a traditional Indian outfit. The sleeveless blouse featured a square neckline adorned with gold embroidery and beadwork finished with dangling beads at the hemline. Her matching lehenga skirt had the same intricate detailing.In the caption, Teigen credited her stylist, writing:“#GDWM my first Indian wedding 💖 Thank you @aamneet for styling me.”When Mara realized her skirt was too big and there wasn’t time for alterations, she called on Kane who appeared in a modern white sherwani-style outfit featuring a high collar and front buttons. The Canucks forward quickly stepped in with a needle and thread to make adjustments.Teigen later reposted the clip to her Instagram stories with the caption:“Get you a man that knows how to sew 🪡🪡 @evanderkane.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video concluded with Mara completing her look by adding a matching shawl and a tikli, a forehead ornament set with diamonds and rubies. Smiling at the camera, she said the final touch made her feel “like a princess.”