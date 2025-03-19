  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • “Our least favorite team”: Arber Xhekaj shares blunt message ahead of Canadiens' crucial game against division rivals

“Our least favorite team”: Arber Xhekaj shares blunt message ahead of Canadiens' crucial game against division rivals

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Mar 19, 2025 00:47 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Canadians Arber Xhekaj made comments on facing rival Ottawa Senators (Source: Imagn)

Arber Xhekaj made it clear that the Ottawa Senators are the Canadiens' biggest rivals. The Senators are sitting in the fourth position with 77 points, six clear of the Canadiens at 5th.

Ad

When asked about the rivalry, Xhekaj said Ottawa is the team he dislikes the most.

"Yeah, big time! [They're] probably our least favorite team, I would say for sure," Xhekaj said, as quoted by Priyanta Emirith.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Montreal has won both games against Ottawa this season. However, the Senators have won eight of the last ten meetings. Ottawa is on a six-game winning streak, while Montreal has a 7-1-2 record in their last ten games.

Goaltending will be important as Samuel Montembeault has a 2-3-0 record against Ottawa. Meanwhile, Anton Forsberg has a perfect 6-0-0 record against Montreal. The Senators are slightly ahead in the standings, but the Canadiens have played with urgency.

Ad

Nick Suzuki will be the Canadiens main offensive player with 18 points in 27 games against Ottawa, and Brendan Gallagher, who has also performed well in past matchups. On Ottawa’s side, Claude Giroux has 38 points in 49 games, while Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson have also played well against Montreal.

Arber Xhekaj clashed with teammate Michael Pezzetta

Arber Xhekaj made these comments after a heated practice session where he clashed with teammate Michael Pezzetta. Anthony Martineau reported the tense moment between Xhekaj and Pezzetta at practice.

Ad

Xhekaj slashed Pezzetta’s gloves during a breakaway, which upset Pezzetta. In the next drill, Pezzetta responded by hitting Xhekaj. The two players got close along the boards and a coach quickly stepped in to calm them down.

Ad

Patrick Friolet of RDS mentioned that after the exchange, they talked, and Pezzetta smiled before giving Xhekaj a hug. They quickly moved on to prioritize their game against the Ottawa Senators.

Ad

Arber Xhekaj talked to the media after practice and made a joke about his exchange with Michael Pezzetta. He said he didn’t like Pezzetta’s mustache that morning.

"I didn't like his mustache this morning! No, seriously, these are intense practices. It's all in good fun and part of the game..." Xhekaj said about his clash with Pezetta. "We'll probably go out for dinner together tonight!"

Montreal Canadiens Head coach Martin St-Louis called it a good sign to have both energy but also balance.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी