  • "Overrated scrub": NHL fans bash Oilers' Evan Bouchard's No. 10 ranking in Top 20 current NHL defenseman list 

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 14, 2025 02:42 GMT
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Three - Source: Getty
Fans bash Oilers' Evan Bouchard's No. 10 ranking in Top 20 current NHL defenseman list - Source: Getty

Fans are criticizing the NHL Network’s decision to place Edmonton Oilers blueliner Evan Bouchard at No. 10 on its “Top 20 Defensemen Right Now” list. The rankings had Cale Makar at No. 1, followed by Quinn Hughes in the second spot.

Many fans voiced their disagreement with Bouchard’s placement on social media, with one fan bluntly calling him:

"Bouchard is such an overrated scrub lmao. If this guy didn’t play with Mcdavid he would be Marc Andre Bergeron. Lmao"
Another fan wrote:

"Anyone who doesn’t think he’s top 3 show me the 7+ defenceman with better playoff run stats since he entered the league in 2018"
Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

Bouchard is coming off a strong 2024-25 season, recording 53 assists and 67 points in 82 games, along with 32 penalty minutes.

NHL analyst Nick Zararis places Evan Bouchard as 5th top defenseman

NHL analyst Nick Zararis had high praise for Bouchard, placing the Oilers defenseman among the top five in the league. Zararis highlighted Bouchard's impressive postseason performances on the "Locked On Oilers" podcast, where he was over a point per game in the 2023-2024 playoffs as the Oilers made a deep run to the finals.

“The first time they went to the final and other worldly force on the power play in that season where the Oilers were running world-class special teams on both ends," Zararis said (Timestamp- 25:29 onwards).
"And look, even if you want to be as disfavorable to Bouchard as possible, he is still, at worst, the 12th best defenseman in the NHL," he added.
The analyst went on to suggest that Evan Bouchard's play should earn him a spot on the Canadian Olympic team, given his standout performances in the last two postseasons.

What do you think of Evan Bouchard's spot at No. 10 on NHL Network's Top 20 Defensemen Right Now list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Veer Badani
