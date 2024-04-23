Former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban has high hopes for the New York Rangers lifting the Stanley Cup trophy this season.

Subban recently compared the current Rangers squad to the 1994 championship team on ESPN. He feels it's the most balanced roster he's seen in years.

"I think they can," Subban said. "I think there's a lot of coincidences as well this year. This Rangers team is as similar as it gets to the team that won the Stanley Cup in 94. The Rangers won the President's Trophy that year and then eventually the Stanley Cup.”

“And I think that this is the most balanced team that I've seen in a long time for the New York Rangers... I think they have a favorable matchup as they proceed through the Stanley Cup playoffs."

The Rangers dominated the regular season, finishing with 114 points to clinch the Presidents' Trophy for the first time since that 1993-94 championship campaign.

Led by Hart Trophy candidate Igor Shesterkin in net, and Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider up front, New York boasts talent at both ends of the ice. The team had a strong start in their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, winning Game 1 4-1.

It's been nearly 30 years since Mark Messier, Brian Leetch and the rest of the Rangers hoisted the Cup. But with a home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs and a deep roster clicking at the right time, Subban New York could again be NHL champions.

The Rangers will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Capitals for Game 2 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

New York Rangers Vs. Washington Capitals: Odds & prediction

The New York Rangers rank seventh in the NHL for goals scored and third for power play efficiency. On defense, they rank seventh for goals against and 33rd for penalty killing.

In Game 1, Chris Kreider, Matt Rempe, Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vessey scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin's 20 saves played a role in their victory as they dominated with 31 shots compared to Capitals' 21.

New York has been favored in 65 games this year, going 46-19 in those matchups. Meanwhile, The Capitals have struggled as underdogs, posting a 26-38 record when getting plus odds.

Based on goals scored this season, the New York Rangers have a 73.5% probability of eclipsing 5.5 goals compared to the Capitals' 31.0%.

The game can be seen on ESPN, SN, TVAS, MCMT and MSG. It can be heard on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and WFED Federal News Radio 1500 AM.