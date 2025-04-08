Former NHLer and analyst P.K. Subban has elected Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews as a potential record-breaker of Alex Ovechkin's scoring record.

On Sunday, Ovi etched his name in the history books after surpassing Wayne Gretzky (894) to become the all-time leading scorer in the NHL. Ovechkin netted his record 895th goal during a power play in the second period against the Islanders.

P.K. Subban believes Auston Matthews has a great chance of breaking Ovechkin's record, saying on Sportscenter:

"Well Ovi's career percentage I think is 0.6 goals a game. Auston Matthews' right now is at 0.64 which means that even though in a short time in his career he is on pace right now to potentially break this record," Subban said.

"If you look at the comparison between these two, they are both big they are both strong, Auston Matthews is a different player than Alex Ovechkin. He is not as physical, even though he is a big guy he plays a game in the open ice."

Subban added:

"At the beginning of his career, we thought he was a big guy he can challenge guys one-on-one, he can go through a triangle, he can play through the open ice. He can also play in tight areas in tight games. We saw at the 4 Nations, Auston Matthews playing at the biggest stage. So I think he is going to have a real shot at it."

Auston Matthews, signed to a $53 million contract, has scored 398 goals in 623 career games, leaving him 497 shy of Ovechkin's current total. Matthews will require 778 more games to hit 896 goals at his current pace.

Auston Matthews reacts to Alex Ovechkin's goal record

Auston Matthews' teammate Matthew Knies said after Monday's practice that Matthews could be a candidate to surpass Alex Ovechkin's record.

However, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain said that he doesn't believe he belongs in that discussion at this point.

"That’s such a long way away or such a long way to go,” Matthews said after practice Monday. “And, you know, I don’t even think I should be in that conversation."

Matthews has amassed 71 points through 30 goals and 41 assists in 61 games this season. The 27-year-old had his second 60-goal campaign after notching up 69 goals last term.

