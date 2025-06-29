The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Bill Zonnon with the 22nd pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Zonnon’s physical play and skill made him a no-doubter for the Pens.
But Zonnon would have never made it to the NHL Draft if not for P.K. Subban. Subban, a former Norris Trophy winner, served as inspiration for Bill Zonnon.
ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported how Subban was a role model for Zonnon, stating:
“This kid got into hockey watching P.K. Subban play for the Montreal Canadiens. He asked his parents, ‘Can I play?’”
Zonnon, a Montreal native, got into hockey thanks to Subban’s example. To which, Subban replied in an X post:
“To be an example is a true honour for me in sports. These are the moments I will always hold dear to my heart.”
Now, Subban has passed the torch to Zonnon. Zonnon has an opportunity to be a role model for a new generation of youngsters who could look up to him.
One can only imagine how many lives Bill Zonnon can touch with his example and leadership on and off the ice.
Bill Zonnon’s journey to the NHL Draft
Bill Zonnon is an 18-year-old winger from Montreal. He’s listed at 6’2” and 185 pounds. According to Elite Prospects, Zonnon played for the Montreal National Bantam AAA team in 2028-19. That season, he played just four games, scoring three goals and five points.
He earned a full-time role with the team the next season, notching 33 points in 22 games. That performance paved the way for Zonnon to become a high school star.
He played two seasons with Northwood School of the USHS. In 2020-21, he scored two goals in 24 games. But the following season would be one in which Zonnon exploded. He scored 12 goals and 27 points in 51 games.
His growth trajectory continued in 2022-23. He scored 16 goals and 39 points in 63 games for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL. In 2023-24, Zonnon notched 58 points in 68 games.
But his biggest season came this year. In 64 games, Zonnon erupted for 28 goals and 55 assists for 83 points.
Zonnon’s skills, size, and grit earned him a first-round projection by The Athletic. The Athletic’s mock draft had Zonnon going 30th overall. Meanwhile, Tankathon’s mock NHL Draft had Zonnon listed at 32nd.
The Penguins saw an opportunity and grabbed Zonnon 10 spots ahead of where he was projected to go.
Now that Bill Zonnon’s journey to the NHL Draft is complete, the next phase begins. Fans could be hearing Zonnon’s name called when he hits NHL ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the not-too-distant future.
