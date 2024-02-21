P.K. Subban has his say on Quinton Byfield's 'Goal of the Year' contender against Blue Jackets

With the regular season edging towards its latter stages, Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield has scored what most certainly is a 'Goal of the Year' contender.

Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban was highly impressed by the goal scored by Byfield in the game between the Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Subban took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on the goal. He said,

"For all fans and “hockey experts” that are critical of players coming into the best league in the world at 18, 19, or even 20… these are boys…and not all of them develop at the same rate."

Not only was Subban complementing the wonder goal scored by Quinton Byfield, but he was also vocal in expressing the importance of trusting the process when building a dynasty in ice hockey.

"This a perfect example of an organization trusting the process. As you can see now… the result is a lot of guys reachin and Quinton teachin! 👀MY GOOOOOODNESSS!!! 👀👀👀 AND THATS A BIG MAN!!!😤Goal of the year Candidate? 🧐"

Expand Tweet

Could Quinton Byfield's solo goal win him the Goal of the Year award for the 2024 Season?

On the same night as Byfield's wonder-goal, there was another fantastic goal scored by Ottawa Senators star Tim Stutzle.

Stutzle scored his wonder strike against the Florida Panthers, but the Senators lost 3-2.

Byfield's goal resulted in a convincing win for the LA Kings as they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1.

"I was just kind of picking up the puck off the faceoff. I saw I had a lot of speed," Byfield said (h/t CBS News). "I thought I was going to take Werenski on the outside and he tried to cut me off there. So, I just tried to take it to the middle. Saw the puck sitting there and just tried to do what I could to get the net and ended up working out."

While one goal (Byfield's) was instrumental in the outcome of the game, the other (Stutzle's) went in vain.