P.K. Subban shares hilarious interaction with his mom following Leafs' Game 6 win against Bruins

Former NHL defenseman turned analyst P.K. Subban took to social media to share a hilarious text exchange with his mother, Maria, following the Toronto Maple Leafs' big 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 6. The victory forced a decisive Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

In a screenshot shared by Subban on X, his mother confidently messaged him before the game stating,

"My Leafs are winning tonight. We are forcing a Game 7."

After Toronto's William Nylander scored two goals to lead Toronto to the clutch victory, she followed up by texting,

"How do u like MY Leafs?".

Subban simply responded with a smiling emoji.

Not finished yet, Maria added,

"Go talk about my Leafs. They played a great game."

As an analyst for ESPN, Subban often discusses the latest NHL news and games on television and social media. After his mom's urging, he posted on Twitter:

"You heard momma Subban...I'll be talking Leafs tomorrow! Pack lunch."

The exchange pokes fun at the ongoing hockey rivalry between Subban, who played most of his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens, and his mother, a devoted Toronto fan.

Despite her son's rival allegiances, Maria Subban was overjoyed to see her team keep their season alive and force a Game 7 after trailing 3-1 in the series.

The win also snapped Toronto's six-game home playoff losing streak. They now head back to Boston for a win-or-go-home Game 7 showdown on Saturday night.

Leafs 2-1 win against the Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs forced a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference First-Round series against the Boston Bruins with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

William Nylander broke the scoreless tie late in the second period when his shot from the right face-off circle deflected off Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and past goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The Swedish forward doubled Toronto's lead with just over two minutes remaining in regulation, converting on a breakaway with a smooth backhand deke.

Boston made a late push, with Morgan Geekie cutting the deficit to one with only one second left on the clock, but it was too late.

Rookie goaltender Joseph Woll stood tall in net for Toronto, making 22 saves to secure the victory.

"It was nice to get on the board scoring two goals for sure, but it was our team effort tonight," Nylander said post-game. "We battled and competed the entire 60 and Joseph Woll was incredible for us as well."

Woll credited his team's defensive effort for his success between the pipes.

"It was awesome to see [our defensive effort] in front of me," he said. "It gives me a lot of confidence back there when our group has been playing like that the past couple games and guys are laying out and blocking shots and coming up big in those moments."

The series now shifts back to Boston for the decisive Game 7 on Saturday night, with the winner advancing to face the Florida Panthers in the second round.