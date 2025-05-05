Paige Spiranac claims Paul Bissonnette ghosted her after initial talks about filming a golf video

Paige Spiranac has said that Paul Bissonnette stopped replying after they had discussed filming a golf video together. She said so after Barstool Sports had shared a clip from Spittin’ Chiclets' live YouTube show during the Avalanche vs. Stars Game 7 on Sunday.
In the video, Bissonnette brought up Spirinac's name while discussing the “Internet Invitational” with Robby Berger but was cut off by a Dallas goal.
"Paige?... Have you reached out to Paige yet?," Bissonnette asked Berger.
In response, Berger said that he would love to have Berger in the Internet Invitational.
"Oh, I would love to have her... yeah. Could bring her on," Berger said.
It seems Paul Bissonnette wants Spirinac to be involved in the Internet Invitational.
Replying to this post, Spiranac shared her previous talks with Paul Bissonnette and mentioned that she received no follow-up from Biz’s side. She said:
“I do want it on record that we tried to set up a time to film a golf video and then @BizNasty2point0 never text me.”
The Internet Invitational is a new golf event that will take place from August 12 to 16 at Big Cedar Lodge. Barstool Sports' owner, Dave Portnoy, described it as the biggest golf tournament for internet creators. The prize pool is expected to be well over a million dollars.
"The Internet Invitational is here. The biggest golf creators on the internet coming together for an invite only event at Big Cedar Lodge August 12th to 16th. A prize pool well over a million dollars. This will be THE definitive creator golf tournament. @foreplaypod @bobdoessports" Portnoy wrote in an Instagram post.
Paul Bissonnette congratulated Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner on Sunday
On Sunday, Paul Bissonnette congratulated Mitch Marner on becoming a father. Bissonnette, a big Maple Leafs fan, shared a picture of a Maple Leafs jersey with the name “Squanto” and Marner’s number 16 on the back.
Along with the photo, Bissonnette wrote on X (formerly called Twitter):
“Congrats Mitchy”
Biz's message came after Marner had missed practice to be with his wife, Stephanie, and their newborn son. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Sunday morning. They haven't yet shared their son’s name. The Marners had revealed the pregnancy in February.
Marner has played well in the first round of the playoffs against Ottawa Senators, with one goal and seven assists in six games. He was also the Leafs' highest point scorer with 102 points, a career-best. Now, The Leafs next face the Florida Panthers in the second round series starting Monday.
