"Painful watch. Looks defeated": Fans react to Elias Pettersson addressing Rick Tocchet call out amid playoff woes

As the Vancouver͏ Canucks ͏p͏repare for Game 5 of the Western Conference Se͏cond Round against the Edmonton Oilers, all eyes are on Elias Pettersson ͏following critical remarks from head coach Rick Tocchet͏.͏ With the series tied 2-2, the pressure mounts for Pe͏ttersson, who ͏has strugg͏led to ͏replicate his regula͏r-season success in the playoff͏s.

Elias Pettersson in his regular season tallied 89 points (34 goals, 55 assists), but his playoff performance has been underwhelming with just four points (one goal, three assists) in 10 games.

The star center has particularly struggled in the current series, contributing only a power-play goal in Game 2 and amassing seven shots across four games. head coach Rick Tocchet͏ called out the Canucks forward after the team's disappointing Game 4 loss. Tocchet's acknowledged the Canucks head coach's message ahead of Game 5.

“He sends a message to the group that we all need to be better, and obviously myself I know I can be better,” Elias Pettersson acknowledged, responding to Tocchet's public criticism. “I'm trying out there, maybe not going the best way right now, but I'm trying. I want to win.”

Pettersson's on-ice goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 during the playoffs stands at a meager 28.5 percent, a stark contrast to his regular-season figure of 58.7 percent. Reflecting on these challenges, Pettersson stated,

It's challenged me, but I always said I like challenges and I always like to think I've answered them. I like the challenge, but yeah, it's been a tough one.”

Fans show support for Elias Pettersson after the interview and express sympathy on X/ Twitter, fans are hopeful about his comeback, as one fan commented:

"Painful watch. Looks defeated. Someone hit the reset button on him."

Another fan also echoed the same sentiment:

"He sounds like the guy who has the weight of the world on his shoulders"

Other fans are also eager for his comeback:

"I believe in you Petey! You’ve dominated and taken games over before, we’ve seen it!" one fan said

"The man looks cooked. Must be with playing 4th liners. All year" another fan commented

"It’s ok petey I just bought a jersey and I know you’ve got this keep dangling and shooting" one fan chimed in

While some fans criticized him for his performance:

"Wanting and being are 2 very different things" one fan said

"Then do something show some effort lol holy over pay" another fan said

The Canucks fans remain supportive but eager for their star to elevate his game as Vancouver fights to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What Rick Tocchet said regarding Elias Pettersson

HC Rick Tocchet acknowledged Elias Pettersson's struggles but also suggested that the center may not be receiving adequate support from his linemates.

“With ‘Petey,’ all fairness to him, I'm not sure he's getting sometimes the help he needs,” Tocchet said.

However, Tocchet emphasized that Pettersson still has room to improve his own play.

“But saying that, I think he still can drive play a little bit better. I think he can still, when the puck comes to him, move his feet and be more dynamic. He's got the skill set, so I think that's a two-part question.”

Tocchet hinted at possible changes to Pettersson’s linemates for Game 5. Tocchet stressed the importance of the right mix, saying,

“The guy is going to be on the forecheck winning pucks, that's the guy you're looking for. Sometimes it's a committee, sometimes it's switching guys in and out to help that line have some identity.”

Players like Nils Hoglander, Vasily Podkolzin, Arshdeep Bains, and Jonathan Lekkerimaki are being considered.