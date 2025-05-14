Panthers' Aleksander Barkov drops 4-word response to Max Domi's hit ahead of crucial Game 5 against Maple Leafs

Aleksander Barkov has a message for Max Domi. Barkov got leveled by a brutal hit from Domi, sparking an all-out brawl in Game 4 of their playoff series on Sunday. Ahead of the crucial Game 5 on Wednesday, Barkov is laughing off the controversy.
When asked about the hit near the end of the game, Barkov chuckled and said (via Sportsnet's Anna Dua):
"I didn't see it."
Barkov isn't worried about the hit, but his teammate is. Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk warned William Nylander that there would be retaliation while the brawl continued.
That didn't faze Nylander. After the game, he said (via ESPN),
"He'll probably do whatever he can do to get a player off their game. Next game is going to be a fun one."
The Toronto Maple Leafs won the series' first two games, and the Panthers took the next two. They have almost all been marked by some sort of violence between players.
Barkov was reportedly not hurt after the hit and should be active and full-go tonight for Game 5 in Toronto. Domi was fined $5,000 for the hit.
NHL insider reacts to Max Domi's hit on Aleksander Barkov
With less than 30 seconds remaining in the Game 4 win, Aleksander Barkov was knocked to the ice by Max Domi. It was a meaningless play in a game that was decided, but it could be a tone-setter for the remaining games in the series.
On Sunday, the Sportsnet broadcasting crew discussed:
"It's not a great hit, but honestly, it's also one you don't apologize for. This is the end of the game, you just lost both games in Florida. You're going back to Toronto. As long as obviously he doesn't get a suspension, and I don't think there's enough there for that, I'm ok with that. I'm of the school of 'Don't go down easy.'... Obviously don't condone hitting from behind, but I like the mentality."
The Maple Leafs will find out tonight at 7 p.m. ET whether or not their fiery end of Game 4 will lead to success and rattle the Panthers for Game 5.
