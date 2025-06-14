Panthers’ Brad Marchand labels Stanley Cup Finals against Oilers as ‘tighest’ NHL series

Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand described the Stanley Cup Final clash with the Oilers as the most tightly contested series in the NHL.

Ad

The Stanley Cup Final is all tied up at 2-2. The Oilers took Game 1 with a 4-3 overtime win. The Panthers bounced back in Game 2 with a 5-4 victory in double overtime.

Florida also took Game 3 with a 6-1 win, but Edmonton responded in Game 4, edging out the Panthers 5-4. Game 5 is on Saturday in Edmonton.

Reacting to how close the games were, Brad Marchand said:

“I think this is one of the tightest series you’ll ever see,” as per reporter Jameson Olive.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marchand’s teammates also weighed in on how tight the Stanley Cup Final has been, with Panthers defenseman Seth Jones commenting:

“We don’t dwell on wins; we don’t dwell on losses. We’re in the moment.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Forward Carter Verhaeghe expanded on the razor-thin margins in the series, noting that a single shift, hit or goal can completely shift the momentum.

“It takes one shift, one big hit, one goal or something like that to get the momentum going. It’s so tight and two really good teams going at it. It’s just going to take one big play to swing it,” Verhaeghe said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Through the first four games, the two teams have combined for 32 goals, which is the fourth-highest total at this stage of the Finals since 1980. The Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders racked up a combined total of 33 goals in the 1980 series.

Florida Panthers HC Paul Maurice offers insightful perspective on Stanley Cup Series

Florida coach Paul Maurice has provided a thoughtful take on the emotional rollercoaster experienced by coaches, players and fans alike in this Stanley Cup series.

Ad

"You're as wired as probably every fan is, right? I think it's actually easier for the players," Maurice said. (per NHL.com)

"They get to go out and burn it off on the ice, and then, maybe (it is) a little bit easier for the coaches and the managers, and as it spreads out to people who watch it in front of their TV.”

Maurice stressed the value of these rest days between games, saying they give everyone a chance to decompress, recharge and gear back up for the next challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama