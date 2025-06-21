Panthers' captain Aleksander Barkov gets savage about damaging the Stanley Cup trophy during wild celebration

The Florida Panthers have seemingly damaged the Stanley Cup during their post-championship celebrations. The trophy suffered a crack near the bowl and a dent in the base during the team's late-night and next-day partying in Fort Lauderdale after they beat the Oilers in six games to claim their second straight title.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov didn’t seem too concerned about it. On Friday, Florida reporter Jameson Olive posted on X that Barkov mentioned the Keepers of the Cup “have seen worse.”

“Barkov said the early dings and dents in the Cup are nothing to worry about and that the Keepers ‘have seen worse.’ That said, they did receive two pieces of advice: 1. Don’t be stupid. 2. Don’t take it in the ocean. ‘We should know the rules by now," he smiled.” Oliver tweeted.

This kind of damage is not unusual though. The Stanley Cup has been dropped, cracked and even submerged in pools and oceans over its 131-year history. In recent years, the Tampa Bay Lightning dented it during their 2021 boat parade and the Colorado Avalanche damaged it on the ice the night they won in 2022.

Earlier, a spokesperson from the Hockey Hall of Fame confirmed that the Cup will be repaired in time for the Panthers’ championship parade on Sunday.

Fellow Finn Patrik Laine linked up with Aleksander Barkov after Panthers’ Stanley Cup win

Habs forward Patrik Laine was in attendance during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night as the Panthers defeated the Oilers 5-1 to win the championship.

Laine filmed the moment fellow Finn Aleksander Barkov received the Stanley Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. He later shared the clip on his Instagram stories. In the caption, Liane wrote:

“Attaboiii,” followed by two fire emojis and tagged Barkov in the story.

After the game, Laine also posted a photo from the Panthers’ locker room with Barkov on his stories.

Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh also accompanied him on the night. She posted several Instagram stories from their seats and cheered for Brakov in one of them.

“Game 6. Go Barkie goo,” Jordan wrote, followed by a trophy emoji.

Earlier this year, Jordan had mentioned that Barkov will be one of the groomsmen at their upcoming wedding. She also filmed the final moments of the game and celebrated the win with trophy emojis.

