Canadiens' Patrik Laine drops 1-word reaction as fellow Finn Aleksander Barkov lifts Panthers' second Stanley Cup

Habs forward Patrik Laine was in attendance at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday night as the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 to lift the Stanley Cup.
Laine filmed the moment Panthers captain and fellow Finn Aleksander Barkov collected the trophy from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and shared the clip on his Instagram stories. In the caption, he wrote:
“Attaboiii,” followed by two fire emojis and tagged Barkov in the story.
After the game, Laine shared a locker room moment with his fellow compatriot. He posted a snap of the moment on his Instagram stoires.
Panthers’ Sam Reinhart scored the opening goal of the night early in the first period, followed by a power-play goal from Matthew Tkachuk at 19:13. In the second, Reinhart struck again off assists from Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe. He then added two empty-netters in the third to complete a four-goal night.
Edmonton’s only goal came late from Vasily Podkolzin but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback from Connor McDavid’s side.
Patrik Laine’s fiancee cheered for Aleksander Barkov in Game 6
Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh, was also in attendance with him at the arena on the night. During the game, Jordan shared a series of stories from their gameday experience from the stands.
She also cheered for Aleksander Barkov in the caption of one of the stories.
“Game 6. Go Barkie goo,” Jordan wrote, followed by a trophy emoji.
She later filmed the winning moment and shared it with three trophy emojis on her stories.
Earlier this year, in an interview with ESPN’s Kat Ellis during the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament, Jordan Leigh mentioned that Aleksander Barkov will be one of the groomsmen at their upcoming summer wedding.
“He’s [Barkov] one of the groomsmen in our wedding coming up,” Jordan said while watching the Finnish players skate past from the glass seats.
She also shared that she does not usually sit so close to the ice as it makes her anxious.
“That even, like, up in the stands, my hands are, like, whoa! … It's, like, very physical, like, game-watching. And I can't even imagine, like, being this close to it,” Leigh added.
Jordan Leigh and Patrik Laine got engaged last year and are set to tie the knot this summer. Jordan celebrated her bachelorette party at St. Barths with her friends, engaging in various fun activities last month.
