Panthers' 'f**k McDavid' chants elicits blunt one-word reaction from ex-Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque

The Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, ending the series 4-2 in Florida’s favor. Durian the post-win celebrations, some Panthers fans chanted "F*** McDavid" targeting Edmonton captain Connor McDavid.

On Friday, former Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque reacted strongly to the chants on X. He retweeted a clip featuring the derogatory gesture from fans and expressed his anger using emojis.

“Classless 🤬🤬🤬🤬,” Laraque wrote in the caption.

Early in the first period in the fateful Game 6, a turnover by Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard led to Sam Reinhart scoring the opening goal. The Panthers then took their lead to 2-0 on a power-play goal by Matthew Tkachuk.

In the second period, Reinhart scored again off a rebound assisted by Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe. The Oilers were unable to respond until late in the third period when Vasily Podkolzin scored their only goal at 15:18.

With the Oilers pulling their goalie for an extra attacker in the final minutes, Reinhart completed his hat trick by scoring into an empty net. He added a fifth goal on another empty net shot before the game ended 5-1.

Connor McDavid in ‘no rush’ to decide his future in Edmonton

Connor McDavid has addressed his future with the Oilers following the team’s second straight loss in the Stanley Cup Final. He has one year remaining on his current contract and will be eligible for an extension this offseason.

McDavid mentioned that he will take some time to regroup after the season and make decisions when the time is right. He said:

“It's only been a couple days since the season ended. take some time to regroup, talk to my agent a little bit, and family and all that, and make some decisions when, whenever that time comes. But there's no rush. No rush, anything like that.”

McDavid also explained that the current Oilers core has been together for a long time building toward a championship. Despite the recent disappointment, he said that he still feels a strong commitment to the team and the goal of winning the Stanley Cup in Edmonton.

“With that being said ultimately I still need to do what’s best for me and my family. But of course there’s unfinished business here,” he added.

The Oilers captain indicated his focus remains on finishing what the team started and trying to bring a championship back to Canada.

