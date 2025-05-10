Panthers get back into Game 3 against Maple Leafs on controversial goal [WATCH]

The Florida Panthers got back into Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night with the most controversial goal of the series.

With the Maple Leafs leading 3-1 midway through the second period, the Panthers pushed to cut the two-goal deficit. Following a play in close, a scrum led to the puck squeaking past Leafs’ goaltender Joseph Woll.

The puck crossed the line as Woll was pushed into the net. The goal was not originally called on the ice, but later confirmed upon video review.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The replay showed Leafs’ defender Brandon Carlo attempting to clear the puck with the shaft of his broken stick. The in-net camera captured a wonderful angle, showing the puck clearly crossing the line.

The goal was awarded to Sam Reinhart. 63 seconds later, Carter Verhaeghe scored to tie the game for the Panthers, knotting up the game at three in the second period.

The Panthers are looking to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole with a loss in Game 3.

