Panthers GM Bill Zito gets 100% real about Brad Marchand's acquisition from Bruins following back-to-back Stanley Cup titles

For the second time in his legendary NHL career, Brad Marchand is a Stanley Cup Champion.

It's been a roller coaster ride of a year for the veteran winger, who began the season as captain of the Boston Bruins, the only team he's ever known. However, a disappointing start, mid-season injury, and a contract stalemate changed everything. Marchand was dealt to the rival Florida Panthers in a shocking last-minute trade deadline move.

The transition to Florida was not easy, and he took a while to find his footing. But once the playoffs rolled around, Brad Marchand figured it all out. He was one of Florida's most productive and clutch players, racking up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 games throughout the run, including three game-winners.

General manager Bill Zito was asked about Marchand and if he's the greatest trade deadline acquisition of all time during the on-ice celebration. TSN shared the full video of his response in a post with the link on X (formerly Twitter).

"A lot of times things, good fortune, just kind of happens. What a special guy. And the way he prepares, like he's a legend, right? He's known around the league for his preparation, his work ethic, and his professionalism, but it does give you a little bit of a sense of confidence," Zito said (1:54).

"Okay, listen, if there's any chance in the world, this guy has it. Okay? He's got it. Yeah, of course, bucks is going to go in and all that stuff. But it's very comforting. You know, I'm sure you're watching kind of what I'm saying," Zito added.

Marchand is a pending UFA, having just played out the final season of the eight-year, $49,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Bruins in 2016.

Brad Marchand was the runner-up for the Conn Smythe Trophy

This year's Conn Smythe Trophy race was tight until the finish.

Sam Bennett wound up as the deserving winner; however, 37-year-old Brad Marchand was not far behind. Puck Report NHL shared how the official voting shook out on X.

It was an extremely impressive playoff run from Marchand and the entire Panthers team. The question now turns to what the future holds for him and several other key pending UFAs in Florida this offseason.

For now, Marchand and his teammates will have their focus on celebrating a Stanley Cup Championship.

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

