"Panthers gonna win 5-0" "Where’s Leafs": Hockey fans react as NHL 2025-26 season set to open with tripleheader on Oct 07, 2025

The NHL has announced that the 2025-26 season will begin on Tuesday, October 7. Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed the news earlier this week. Shortly after, B/R Open Ice shared more details with fans on X.

Opening night will feature three games. The matchups are Blackhawks vs. Panthers, Penguins vs. Rangers and Avalanche vs. Kings.

Soon, the post drew the attention of the fans on X, and they reacted to the new season fixtures.

“Panthers gonna win like 5-0.” One fan said.

“Where’s Leafs/Habs?” Another fan asked.

"So the Panthers can just dummy the hawks day 1, should be a good game" one fan said.

Some fans were excited, but others hoped for more rivalry games on opening night.

"All terrible matchups, should’ve been Panthers vs Oilers," a fan said.

"Looks like the Penguins and Rangers will kick off with their usual drama, just in time for fans to debate Crosby vs. Panarin all winter," another fan said.

"With the Avalanche facing the Kings, let’s hope the refs don’t miss another offside call like that infamous 2022 playoff blunder" a fan mentioned.

The NHL also announced two international games. The Penguins and Predators will play in Stockholm, Sweden. These games are scheduled for November 14 and 16.

Florida Panthers' second NHL Stanley Cup win and locked in for third

The Florida Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup after beating the Edmonton Oilers 5–1 in Game 6. The game was played at Amerant Bank Arena. Sam Bennett led the team in the playoffs with 15 goals, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player. The Panthers had a balanced team with strong defense and scoring from many players.

Florida is now one of the top teams in the NHL’s salary cap era, and they have made the Stanley Cup Final three years in a row. The team is focused and experienced, with most of its key players under contract for several more seasons.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk talked about the team’s approach for the 2025–26 season. He said their focus is just to make the playoffs.

"I think we just talk about making the playoffs," Tkachuk said during an interview on NHL Network. "That's what makes our team, as good and successful as we are, is that we're not like some of these teams."

The Panthers have created a strong culture. They support each other and stay focused. With their core group staying together, they are ready for another strong season. Their goal remains clear—return to the playoffs and compete hard.

