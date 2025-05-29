Panthers Hall of Fame goalie Roberto Luongo speaks out on GM Bill Zito's influence on team - "No yes-men"

Florida Panthers legend Roberto Luongo discussed general manager Bill Zito's impact on the team. Luongo highlighted Zito's collaborative approach and willingness to surround himself with strong voices that challenge him.

With their 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 on Wednesday, the Panthers punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year.

“He lets everyone be themselves, and he is not afraid to hire or surround himself with staff who challenge him and each other," Luongo said on Wednesday, according to Sportsnet. "Collaborative approach, with no yes-men, which leads to good decisions in personnel.”

Zito took over as Florida’s GM in September 2020. Zito inherited a talented core of players like Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky. However, he has built on that foundation and molded the Panthers into a perennial Stanley Cup contender.

One of Zito's strengths seems to be making smart moves to lock up and add talent. For example, after forward Sam Reinhart's 57-goal season, Zito signed him to an eight-year, $69 million contract extension in 2024.

He signed young forward Anton Lundell to a team-friendly six-year, $5 million per year deal early in his career. Zito also made early moves with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk.

In addition to extending current players, Zito has used trades and affordable free agent signings to add veterans like Nate Schmidt, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola, Tomas Nosek and A.J. Greer. These moves have given the Panthers valuable depth.

Zito also made bold moves at the most recent trade deadline, acquiring stars like Brad Marchand and Seth Jones to boost Florida's chances at a championship run.

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes praises Panthers GM Bill Zito

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes had high praise for Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito and the job he has done constructing a Stanley Cup contender.

“I don’t think anybody would argue he’s done a terrific job," Hughes said on Wednesday, according to Sportsnet. … "The things that stand out to me are, for one, I think Billy’s had a vision for the kind of team that he wanted and the players that fit the style that he wanted to play.

“And two, he has a coach that would have a team play that way and coach that style of hockey and demand of it his players.”

Hughes pointed out that what sets Zito apart is his steady approach and willingness to make bold, confident decisions.

