Panthers HC Paul Maurice backs Sam Bennett, takes hilarious dig at Maple Leafs fans ahead of Game 2

The media can't stop asking Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers about Sam Bennett.

Ad

Florida is gearing up to tie their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs at one on Wednesday night. They came out flat in Game 1 and were unable to recover, falling 5-4 and putting themselves in an early series deficit.

The Panthers' focus is on winning Game 2; however, that hasn't stopped the questions from flowing in about Sam Bennett's hit on Anthony Stolarz from Game 1. Stolarz will not be available on Wednesday night, and Maple Leafs fans are not happy with the lack of punishment for Bennett.

Ad

Trending

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was asked what kind of reception he expects Bennett to receive from the Toronto crowd in Game 2. TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shared his funny response on X (formerly Twitter).

"Are they bringing their skates? He’s our leading scoring forward and he’ll play an honest hard game the way he always has," Maurice said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Maurice mentioned, Bennett is among the Panthers' playoff point-scoring leaders, with six points (four goals, two assists) in six games.

The 28-year-old is a pending UFA in the final season of a four-year, $17,700,000 contract extension signed in Florida in 2021. Bennett will be a hot commodity should he reach the open market on July 1.

Paul Maurice is making some slight tweaks to his lineup for Game 2

Paul Maurice won't be sticking with the same lineup he used in Game 1 this time around.

Ad

The Panthers' bench boss looks to be making a change up front and on the back end ahead of Game 2. Mackie Samoskevich will draw in for A.J. Greer, while Aaron Ekblad, who is returning from suspension, will replace Uvis Balinskis on defense.

Panthers reporter Jameson Olive shared the updated lines from Wednesday's morning skate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Samosekvich had a strong rookie season, producing 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 72 games, while Ekblad is a mainstay on the Panthers' blueline and an important part of their core group.

Paul Maurice hopes this lineup will lead to a different result in Game 2 of their second-round series with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama