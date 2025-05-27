  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • Panthers HC Paul Maurice delivers sarcastically funny review of Sergei Bobrovsky's Game 4 performance 

Panthers HC Paul Maurice delivers sarcastically funny review of Sergei Bobrovsky's Game 4 performance 

By ARJUN B
Modified May 27, 2025 04:01 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Paul Maurice delivers sarcastically funny review of Sergei Bobrovsky's Game 4 performance - Source: Imagn

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice delivered a sarcastically funny review of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky's performance in Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers fell 3-0 on Monday night, as the Hurricanes tacked on two late empty-netters to seal the win.

When asked by a reporter if he liked how Bobrovsky kept the Panthers in striking range, Maurice jokingly responded:

"Yeah, I didn't like the last two at all (empty net goals). It was kind of horseshit. First one was a hell of a shot. You made two or three other real big saves, it was not a high-event game around the net. I didn't feel that you guys get a different perspective.
also-read-trending Trending
“There wasn't an awful lot of action. We get a three-on-one at the start, and we don't miss the net. And then we had another one, the same kind of way, see, that's flies on the net. That's how I feel about that," he added.

Maurice was poking fun at the fact that while Bobrovsky only gave up one goal, it was the two empty-netters at the end that inflated the score.

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 26 shots in the loss while Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen had a 20-save shutout. The opening goal came in the second period from Carolina's Logan Stankoven before Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal scored late empty-netter goals.

The Panthers still hold a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 in Raleigh on Wednesday night.

Game 4 Recap: Panthers lose 3-0 to Hurricanes

Stankoven broke the deadlock midway through the second period to give Carolina the lead. After receiving a slick backhand cross-ice feed from Alexander Nikishin, he stormed in alone from the blue line and fired a shot past Bobrovsky’s blocker.

The Hurricanes thought they had scored early in the third when Mark Jankowski got the net. But after a coach’s challenge from Florida, the goal was overturned — replay showed Eric Robinson had entered the zone offside just before setting up the play.

Carolina eventually got that insurance goal late in the third, with Aho burying a shot into an empty net at 17:49. Less than 30 seconds later, Staal sealed the win with another empty-netter, locking in the 3-0 final.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications