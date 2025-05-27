Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice delivered a sarcastically funny review of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky's performance in Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers fell 3-0 on Monday night, as the Hurricanes tacked on two late empty-netters to seal the win.

When asked by a reporter if he liked how Bobrovsky kept the Panthers in striking range, Maurice jokingly responded:

"Yeah, I didn't like the last two at all (empty net goals). It was kind of horseshit. First one was a hell of a shot. You made two or three other real big saves, it was not a high-event game around the net. I didn't feel that you guys get a different perspective.

Trending

“There wasn't an awful lot of action. We get a three-on-one at the start, and we don't miss the net. And then we had another one, the same kind of way, see, that's flies on the net. That's how I feel about that," he added.

Expand Tweet

Maurice was poking fun at the fact that while Bobrovsky only gave up one goal, it was the two empty-netters at the end that inflated the score.

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 26 shots in the loss while Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen had a 20-save shutout. The opening goal came in the second period from Carolina's Logan Stankoven before Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal scored late empty-netter goals.

The Panthers still hold a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 in Raleigh on Wednesday night.

Game 4 Recap: Panthers lose 3-0 to Hurricanes

Stankoven broke the deadlock midway through the second period to give Carolina the lead. After receiving a slick backhand cross-ice feed from Alexander Nikishin, he stormed in alone from the blue line and fired a shot past Bobrovsky’s blocker.

The Hurricanes thought they had scored early in the third when Mark Jankowski got the net. But after a coach’s challenge from Florida, the goal was overturned — replay showed Eric Robinson had entered the zone offside just before setting up the play.

Carolina eventually got that insurance goal late in the third, with Aho burying a shot into an empty net at 17:49. Less than 30 seconds later, Staal sealed the win with another empty-netter, locking in the 3-0 final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama