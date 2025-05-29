Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice shared his thoughts after reaching the Stanley Cup final for the third consecutive year.

Ad

On Wednesday, the Panthers secured their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup final by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. Maurice, who became the Panthers' head coach in 2022, led the team to the Cup final in his first season, where they fell to the Vegas Golden Knights.

In his second year, he guided the Panthers to their first-ever championship, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. Now, in his third season, Maurice has extended his streak to three straight Stanley Cup final appearances.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the achievement, Paul Maurice emphasized the profound impact of his players, describing his experience working with the team as life-altering.

(28:30 onwards)

"Nobody cares. I got a really good bunch of men in that room, and I've had more fun in the last three—I've learned more about life and hockey in the last three years from these players than I could ever possibly imagine. It has been life-altering working with these men. I'm specific with my words. There's no hyperbole to them. But it's absolutely been life-altering coming to the rink, working with these men," Maurice said.

Ad

Ad

Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers reached the 2025 Stanley Cup final after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. In the second round, they overcame the Toronto Maple Leafs before eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final.

Paul Maurice opens up about his conversation with Rod Brind'Amour during handshake

During the post-game handshake, Paul Maurice engaged in an animated conversation with Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Maurice later shared that he asked Brind'Amour to skip shaking hands with the Panthers players, explaining his personal belief that coaches should not shake hands with opposing players at the end of a series.

“I asked him (Brind'Amour) not to (shake hands with Panthers players), and he understood it," Maurice said."

The Panthers will face the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars Western Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the Stars in the series.

Also Read: Why did Florida Panthers not touch Prince of Wales trophy after becoming East champions?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama