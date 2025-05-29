Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice shared his thoughts after reaching the Stanley Cup final for the third consecutive year.
On Wednesday, the Panthers secured their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup final by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. Maurice, who became the Panthers' head coach in 2022, led the team to the Cup final in his first season, where they fell to the Vegas Golden Knights.
In his second year, he guided the Panthers to their first-ever championship, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. Now, in his third season, Maurice has extended his streak to three straight Stanley Cup final appearances.
Reflecting on the achievement, Paul Maurice emphasized the profound impact of his players, describing his experience working with the team as life-altering.
"Nobody cares. I got a really good bunch of men in that room, and I've had more fun in the last three—I've learned more about life and hockey in the last three years from these players than I could ever possibly imagine. It has been life-altering working with these men. I'm specific with my words. There's no hyperbole to them. But it's absolutely been life-altering coming to the rink, working with these men," Maurice said.
Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers reached the 2025 Stanley Cup final after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. In the second round, they overcame the Toronto Maple Leafs before eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final.
Paul Maurice opens up about his conversation with Rod Brind'Amour during handshake
During the post-game handshake, Paul Maurice engaged in an animated conversation with Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour.
Maurice later shared that he asked Brind'Amour to skip shaking hands with the Panthers players, explaining his personal belief that coaches should not shake hands with opposing players at the end of a series.
“I asked him (Brind'Amour) not to (shake hands with Panthers players), and he understood it," Maurice said."
The Panthers will face the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars Western Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the Stars in the series.
