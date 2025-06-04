Panthers' HC Paul Maurice gets 100% real about his no-handshake stance: "I don't need more controversy" 

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice clarified his stance on skipping the traditional post-series handshake line following the Eastern Conference Finals. Maurice stepped away from shaking hands with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ad

Maurice feels the handshake line should be reserved for the players who were actually out there competing during the playoff series. In his view, the handshake line allows fans and players to appreciate just the guys who battled through the games.

While speaking with Elliotte Friedman on the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Maurice said:

"I don't need more controversy. But the story goes like this: when I commit to the slate that never happens. You never shook hands…" Maurice said. "I think we've lost something with that. I think it's something beautiful about our sport that just the players shake hands."

Ad

Trending

Maurice clarified that he is not trying to be disrespectful by skipping the handshake.

“There's 50 people in that room with cameras, and half your team's out doing interviews," he added. "You never see your team again. That's the place for me, the players and for the fans to kind of appreciate just them, the guys ... It's not I don't want to shake your hand."

Ad

While Maurice's opinion has sparked debate around the tradition, it has led many to reflect on the meaning and purpose of the handshake line.

Hurricanes HC Rod Brind’Amour disagrees with Paul Maurice's take on post-game handshake

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed he will return to the traditional post-series handshake line, despite previously breaking from the norm influenced by Panthers coach Paul Maurice.

Ad

Speaking at the end-of-season press conference, Brind’Amour admitted he didn’t anticipate Maurice’s stance but said he understood it once it was explained.

"So I get his point, that it is about the players," Brind'Amour said. "Moving forward, I think I'll probably go back to it just because it's a sign of respect – that's the way I look at it."

Ad

Ad

Brind’Amour said that while coaches aren’t the ones physically battling on the ice, they’re fully invested alongside the players. He recognized that everyone has a right to their own opinion.

Since Maurice won, he chose to respect his lead. Still, Brind’Amour emphasized that, for him, it’s important to show respect to the players

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama