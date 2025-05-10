The Florida Panthers narrowly escaped with a 5-4 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night, cutting the Leafs' series lead to 2-1 in the second round of the playoffs.

Ad

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was candid about his reaction to the Leafs' potential game-winning breakaway opportunities in overtime.

Maurice was specifically pointing to the breakaway chances from William Nylander and Matthew Knies that Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky shut down in overtime.

When asked about what was going through his mind during those moments, Maurice quipped:

"Just profanity. That one is not for publication. It would be a fine. Embellishment."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Maurice went on to praise Bobrovsky, who made key stops at crucial moments including the overtime breakaways.

"I don’t think Bob cares about his stats. He never has here," Maurice said about Bobrovsky's inflated goals against average through three games.

Maurice admitted he wasn’t impressed with his first game, but noted the goalie had dealt with a lot of bad luck around his own net, including pucks deflecting off defensemen.

Ad

"There is maybe some karmic justice on the game winner based on what we have been doing to him in front of our net. It doesn’t faze him. His emotional level stays intense but always in control and composed. It doesn’t surprise us when he does that." Paul Maurice added.

The Panthers got goals from Brad Marchand (OT winner), Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe, and Jonah Gadjovich. Sergei Bobrovsky backstopped 27 shots.

Ad

John Tavares (two goals), Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly scored for the Leafs. Joseph Woll had 32 saves in the loss.

Paul Maurice on Brad Marchand's performance

Brad Marchand etched his name further into the NHL record books with his overtime winner against Toronto. The goal moved Marchand to seventh all-time in playoff goals scored against the Maple Leafs.

He now has 33 career playoff points versus Toronto, tying the legendary Henri Richard for third-most behind only Gordie Howe and Alex Delvecchio.

Ad

Marchand's coach Paul Maurice praised the veteran's fitness level and diligence, noting:

"There is a base fitness to this. He is well known for his diligence and consistency. He is a very, very fit man. We traded for him coming off a significant injury that he couldn’t train much with."

"He fits with that. We have a bunch of guys who love the gym. You could just see him getting stronger and stronger." Paul Maurice added.

Maurice also complimented Marchand's hockey IQ, comparing him to Sam Reinhart and noting his intelligence in picking his spots to attack and conserve energy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama