Panthers HC Paul Maurice raves over 'elite' $92,000,000 Maple Leafs foward - "There may not be anybody better at it"

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice gave strong praise to William Nylander after Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The veteran forward's strong performance helped the Leafs win 5-4.

Maurice said his skill with the puck is elite. He added that only a few players in the league change angles and direction like Nylander.

"His ability to control the puck and change angles, change directions, is elite. There may not be anybody better at it than he is." Maurice said, via NHL insider Terry Koshan.

Nylander is in the first year of his eight-year $92 million deal, and he showed his value in Game 1. He scored two goals and had one assist — all in the first period. His first goal came just 33 seconds into the game, and after nearly 12 minutes, his second gave Toronto an early 2-0 lead.

“We came out and got a couple of good scoring chances and were able to capitalize on them, so that was nice for us," Nylander said on Monday, via NHL.com. "We just focus on the next game now.”

Nylander has points in six of seven playoff games. He has five goals and 12 total points. Nylander also posted two straight games with two goals and one assist.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice talked about mistakes in Game 1

Toronto built a lead early and held on as Florida pushed back late. Matthew Knies and Chris Tanev also scored for the Maple Leafs. Anthony Stolarz started in goal but left in the second period with an injury and was later taken to the hospital. Joseph Woll came in and finished with 17 saves.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said his team did not play well in the first period. He added that they improved later, but could not recover.

“It was the perfect storm of that’s not the way you want to start when everyone has lots of energy and jump, but there’s some tension to it always at the start," Maurice said.

"So, when you’re behind one, that’s our first period. We didn’t look like ourselves. We righted it in the second and had a pretty good push in the third.”

Game 2 will be played in Toronto on Wednesday, and the Maple Leafs are hoping to take a 2-0 series lead, while the Panthers will try to even the series. However, Florida will need to keep William Nylander's offense in check, which is easier said than done.

