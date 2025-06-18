Panthers' Stanley Cup win elicits 5-word reaction from Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith for two of his former Flames teammates

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup Final by beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday. Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith was quick to express her excitement for his former teammates, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, as they lifted back-to-back Stanley Cup trophies.

Meredith Gaudreau shared a post from the Instagram account ‘Missin Curfew’ featuring a throwback picture of Bennet, Tkachuk and Gaudreau stepping onto the ice from their Calgary Flames days. The original caption of the post read:

“For Johnny”

Meredith reposted it on her stories with her reaction

“Weeeoooh! I bet he’s proud!!” followed by clapping hands emojis.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_

The Panthers scored early on the night with Sam Reinhart netting the opener at 4:36 of the first period, followed by a power-play goal from Matthew Tkachuk at 19:13. In the second, Reinhart struck again off assists from Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe.

He then added two empty-netters in the third to complete a four-goal night. Edmonton’s only goal came from Vasily Podkolzin at 15:18, but the game was already out of their reach.

Matthew Tkachuk made time to attend 5k run event in memory of Johnny Gaudreau

Last week, Matthew Tkachuk made time despite their Stanley Cup Final preparations to attend the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk in New Jersey. The event honored the late Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau and supported the Gaudreau Foundation.

Tkachuk had been very close to the Gaudreau brothers during his time in Calgary. He joined over 2,400 participants, 1,100 in person and 1,300 virtually, for the special events and also posed for photos with young fans.

During a pre-game presser last weekend, Matthew Tkachuk opened up about the experience of being a part of the fundraiser.

“Everybody was out there, which I thought was amazing. Yeah, I got to walk around Holiday Park and get to raise some money for the foundation and just to honor them. I think it is really special and it means a lot to me and Benny and guys that play with them and that knew them,” he said.

“So, very, very special and I know they're very appreciative and I was just very happy that we were able to do it,” Tkachuk added.

The fundraiser will help build an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey. Other NHL players present included Brady Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson, Tony DeAngelo, Zach Aston-Reese and Buddy Robinson.

