"Past, present and future of the NHL": Sidney Crosby hailed by P.K. Subban after his heroic season in keeping Penguins contending for playoffs 

Pittsburgh Penguins captain and forward Sidney Crosby was praised heavily by former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban, who had nothing but good words to say about the Cole Harbor native on social media.

Sidney Crosby is leading his Penguins team through a difficult task in making the playoffs this season. Pittsburgh currently holds the final wild card spot with 86 points this season.

With the likes of the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers on the Penguins' heels, all tied at 85 points vying for the final spot, except for the Flyers who have two games remaining. The Red Wings and Capitals have three games to go.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, P.K. Subban had this to say about Sidney Crosby:

"Sidney Crosby is showing why he's the past, the present and still the future of the NHL. ...He dominated in every facet of the game. Physically on the forecheck. Punishing Detroit's D'men off the cycle..."

Sidney Crosby has eight goals and 12 assists in the past 10 games, tallying 20 points. His leadership has also come to the forefront in the last 10 games, giving his team a reason to play for a post-season appearance. This season, Crosby has 89 points through 41 goals and 48 assists with a plus-minus rating of +10.

Sidney Crosby reaches incredible milestone in his career

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain reached an important milestone in his career by recording his 1,000th assist against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. He joined the likes of Mario Lemieux and Gordie Howe in the process and now sits 10th all-time in the scoring list.

Speaking after the milestone achievement, Crosby said:

“That means a lot,” he told reporters during a post-game interview about being named amongst players who he grew up watching. "It's something that I’m honored to be part of.”

Crosby has played his entire NHL career with the Penguins and is a monumental figure in Pittsburgh. His attributes come as one of the greatest players ever to lace up in a game. He made history by scoring the winning goal in overtime during the Battle of North America in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Boston Bruins next on Saturday, before playing the Nashville Predators on Monday. They end their regular season away to the New York Islanders.