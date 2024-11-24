"Pathetic call, poor officiating", "Softest ejection ever": Canucks fans rage at referees for Quinn Hughes ejection after back check on Josh Norris

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was ejected on Saturday night following a penalty for boarding. The play occurred during the first period of the Vancouver Canucks-Ottawa Senators matchup.

During a play behind the Vancouver net, Quinn Hughes cross-checked the Senators’ Josh Norris, sending him face-first into the boards. The officials on the ice immediately called the play, sending Hughes off with a game misconduct.

Fans wasted no time in reacting to the call on the ice. Here’s what they had to say:

“Pathetic call. Poor officiating,” one fan opined.

Expand Tweet

Trending

“Softest game ejection ever,” this fan commented.

Expand Tweet

“Lmao no way!? Easy 2 mins cross check but anything else is absurd,” another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, other fans accused the Ottawa Senators of diving, forcing the officials to call a penalty that didn’t exist. Here’s what these fans had to say:

“He barely touched him. Stutzle is teaching his teammate how to dive, I see,” this fan weighed in.

“That’s so unlucky. Norris kind of caught an edge that’s why he face planted. I don’t want to hear anyone rebuttal to this if you didn’t play above a house level of hockey you wouldn’t understand,” a fan remarked.

“Guy tried to dive to sell the call and it went bad for him,” another fan posted on social media.

It is unclear whether a suspension will be forthcoming. While the league will certainly review the play, it remains to be seen if Hughes will be issued any disciplinary action.

Quinn Hughes' automatic game misconduct

Despite the controversy among fans regarding Quinn Hughes’ ejection, the NHL has a regulation regarding the types of plays involving injuries such as the one sustained by Josh Norris.

Rule 41.5 states:

Expand Tweet

The rule clearly outlines the penalty to be issued on the ice for the play. The replay shows how Norris went face-first into the board, resulting in an injury. As a result, Hughes’ major penalty and game misconduct was the right call.

Nevertheless, the play has generated controversy among fans and analysts in light of recent situations such as the five-game suspension Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Ryan Reaves received for his hit on Darnell Nurse.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud was not penalized for a hit that knocked out Leafs’ forward Matthew Knies. The league reviewed the play and did not issue any disciplinary action.

Considering these two precedents, there could be a suspension forthcoming for Hughes. Whether or not that is the case, the league will review the play and issue its verdict.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback