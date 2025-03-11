"Pathetic display of unsportsmanlike play": Ryan Whitney slams LeBron James, labels him a 'diva' while comparing NHL to NBA

NHL media has been critical of the NBA and some of its star players of late. LeBron James is one of the most polarizing sports figures and is often criticized for his every move by the sports world.

Ad

On Saturday night, LeBron appeared to get hit up high by Jayson Tatum's elbow in the Lakers-Celtics game. However, many feel he wasn't even touched, and was once again flopping in attempts to draw a foul.

Former NHLer Ryan Whitney ripped into LeBron for some of his antics during Saturday night's game in the most recent episode of the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast. Here was what he had to say:

"Let's go after the NBA first. Okay, let's settle down with the Sunday slate of NHL games. And actually, that brings me to the point, did you see LeBron? Did you see LeBron just fake getting elbowed in the head, against the Celtics? He didn't get clipped at all. He's just diving around," Whitney said (2:50).

Ad

Trending

"And then, and then the NHL has blockbuster deals and all this action going. And then you see LeBron yelling at Stephen A. Smith because he was making fun of his son, who shouldn't be in the NBA, but was in the NBA."

He added:

"And it's like, all of a sudden the NBA has got this pathetic display of unsportsmanlike play by LeBron and diving and being a diva and the NHL, we got trades, we got fights, we got GMs who despise each other. We got insiders. It's nonstop action," Whitney added.

Ad

Ad

As Whitney mentions, LeBron got into an altercation with ESPN icon Stephen A. Smith on the sidelines prior to a recent Lakers-Knicks game. He reportedly was upset with comments Smith made about his son Bronny James during his podcast and on the show "First Take."

P.K. Subban bashed the NBA when comparing it to the NHL during the crazy 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL and NBA were together in the spotlight several weeks ago during the weekend of the 4 Nations Face-Off and NBA All-Star festivities.

Ad

Hockey fans saw Canada and the US battle in an epic rivalry clash that involved fights, physicality and intensity. That same night, the NBA put forth another all-star weekend where players showed little care for the event.

Former NHLer P.K. Subban made an appearance on ESPN's show "Get Up" the following week and blasted the NBA for its lack of pride and effort.

"I got a question for the NBA players: What the hell are you playing for? What are you playing for? It's not about the money you make," Subban said. "All the money, what, you're injured? Well, there's a difference between being hurt and injured.

Ad

"Are you hurt or are you injured? There's a difference in hockey. We play hurt, we play injured. That is the culture of the sport. It's always been that way."

Subban was referring to LeBron James, who pulled out of the All-Star game at the last minute due to nagging foot and ankle injuries. It was a strange scene as he even took team photos in his street clothes. As you can imagine, James received plenty of backlash for his decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback