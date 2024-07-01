Patrick Kane responds to signing Detroit Red Wings extension on social media

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane is remaining in Motor City after finalizing a one-year extension with the Detroit Red Wings, as announced by the club on Sunday.

Pierre LeBrun from the Athletic reported that Patrick Kane's contract consists of a $4 million base salary supplemented by an additional $2.5 million in bonuses. Kane took to social media to express his excitement about signing the Red Wings deal.

"Pumped up to be back for another one! Big year ahead! #LGRW," Kane wrote.

Kane, drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL draft, played for 16 seasons with the Hawks. In February last year, the 34-year-old veteran was dealt by the Hawks to the New York Rangers.

Following a brief stint of 19 games with the Blueshirts, Kane underwent hip surgery during the offseason. He then joined the Detroit Red Wings by signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract in November.

Fans react as Patrick Kane signs extension with the Red Wings

NHL fans wasted no time in reacting to Kane's extension news, taking to X/Twitter to share their reactions. One tweeted:

"My favorite player growing up, super excited to watch you play another year for my favorite team!!!"

Another fan joined the conversation and wrote:

It’s where God wants u my friend. U will be my bestie of besties forever for all u meant to Chicago & the Hawks but all good things come to an end. U are in a new chapter in your life in Detroit. Make the most of it & go get another Cup.

Here are some of the other reactions to Patrick Kane's extension:

"Glad you’re back! Can’t wait for another year of showtime in Detroit" one X user wrote.

"You're already thinking about next year? We haven't even finished this one yet. Focus on getting through the current mess first, then we can worry about making plans for the future," another reacted.

"I remember when I didn’t care for you because of the Blackhawks. Now I’m eating my words as I’ve learned how to appreciate your talents here. Thank you, and welcome back! I know you’ve helped me see what an amazing player you are!" another commented.

Kane accumulated 47 points through 20 goals and 27 assists in his first season with the Red Wings.