Patrik Laine and fiancée Jordan capture heartwarming moment in Habs colors before big game against Capitals

Patrik Laine and his fiancée, Jordan Leigh, looked dapper ahead of the Canadiens Game 3 matchup against the Washington Capitals in Montreal on Friday.
The Capitals took home the first two games of the first-round series in Washington. Despite Laine being sidelined for Game 3 due to an upper-body injury, he and Leigh still looked sharp before the big postseason contest.
On Saturday, Leigh shared a snippet of her Instagram story, showing her and Laine posing before the puck dropped on Friday. Laine wore a classic suit and tie, along with his signature beanie, while Leigh donned a bright Habs jacket, complete with the NHL logo shield on the arm sleeve.
The Canadiens defeated the Caps 6-3, tightening up the series at 2-1. Cole Caufield (one goal, one assist) and Alex Newhook (one goal, one assist) recorded two points apiece for the Canadiens.
Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored at 2:39 of the third period, marking the superstar’s third goal of the series. Ovi also netted the overtime winner in Game 1, which was the 20-year veteran’s first-ever postseason overtime goal.
Patrik Laine skated 17 shifts of Game 1 of the series on Monday and had an assist and three hits in the 3-2 overtime loss. The Finnish winger skated 11 shifts in Game 2 on Wednesday but was pulled in the third period of the 3-1 loss.
Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Sunday, and Laine is being evaluated daily.
Patrik Laine scratched for Game 3
The Montreal Canadiens entered Game 3 against the Washington Capitals on Friday, down 2-0 in the series and without one of their key skaters.
Patrik Laine did not participate in the Canadiens' morning skate on Friday and was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Montreal’s head coach, Martin St. Louis, commented on Laine’s absence ahead of the game.
"I know he wasn't on the ice this morning," St. Louis said in French, according to NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen. "We have a few guys fighting with a few things, so I think you're going to see a few more players in the warmup tonight. We'll make some decisions before the game."
Laine was ruled out of Game 3 before the puck drop.
Montreal went on to defeat Washington 6-3. Laine is still considered day-to-day as he is evaluated. Canadiens rookie center, Oliver Kapanen, is expected to fill in if Laine remains sidelined.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama