Patrik Laine and fiancée Jordan capture heartwarming moment in Habs colors before big game against Capitals

Patrik Laine and his fiancée, Jordan Leigh, looked dapper ahead of the Canadiens Game 3 matchup against the Washington Capitals in Montreal on Friday.

Ad

The Capitals took home the first two games of the first-round series in Washington. Despite Laine being sidelined for Game 3 due to an upper-body injury, he and Leigh still looked sharp before the big postseason contest.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals, Game 1 - Source: Imagn

On Saturday, Leigh shared a snippet of her Instagram story, showing her and Laine posing before the puck dropped on Friday. Laine wore a classic suit and tie, along with his signature beanie, while Leigh donned a bright Habs jacket, complete with the NHL logo shield on the arm sleeve.

Ad

Trending

(via Instagram/@lifebyjordanleigh)

The Canadiens defeated the Caps 6-3, tightening up the series at 2-1. Cole Caufield (one goal, one assist) and Alex Newhook (one goal, one assist) recorded two points apiece for the Canadiens.

Ad

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored at 2:39 of the third period, marking the superstar’s third goal of the series. Ovi also netted the overtime winner in Game 1, which was the 20-year veteran’s first-ever postseason overtime goal.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn

Patrik Laine skated 17 shifts of Game 1 of the series on Monday and had an assist and three hits in the 3-2 overtime loss. The Finnish winger skated 11 shifts in Game 2 on Wednesday but was pulled in the third period of the 3-1 loss.

Ad

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Sunday, and Laine is being evaluated daily.

Patrik Laine scratched for Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens entered Game 3 against the Washington Capitals on Friday, down 2-0 in the series and without one of their key skaters.

Patrik Laine did not participate in the Canadiens' morning skate on Friday and was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

Montreal’s head coach, Martin St. Louis, commented on Laine’s absence ahead of the game.

Ad

"I know he wasn't on the ice this morning," St. Louis said in French, according to NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen. "We have a few guys fighting with a few things, so I think you're going to see a few more players in the warmup tonight. We'll make some decisions before the game."

Ad

Laine was ruled out of Game 3 before the puck drop.

Montreal went on to defeat Washington 6-3. Laine is still considered day-to-day as he is evaluated. Canadiens rookie center, Oliver Kapanen, is expected to fill in if Laine remains sidelined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sharisse Cohee Sharisse Cohee is an NHL and PWHL journalist at Sportskeeda with an associate degree in Media Communications with an emphasis in Cross-Media Journalism. While earning the degree, Sharisse was the Editor-in-Chief of the campus newspaper and also became the school's resident sports reporter.



Sharisse earned a bachelor's degree in English from Arizona State University's online campus, graduating with magna cum laude honors. Both degrees influenced her career as an NHL and PWHL writer, allowing Sharisse to weave together her passions for writing and sports.



Sharisse was a sports copywriter/editor at The Upper Deck, a trading card company in Southern California, for two and a half years. She wrote creative and informative copy about hockey players and athletes from various sports, printed on the backs of the trading cards.



Her favorite teams are the Anaheim Ducks, because she was born and raised in Southern California, and also the Pittsburgh Penguins because Sidney Crosby is her all-time favorite NHL player.



When not writing about hockey, Sharisse loves fantasy sports. She plays in hockey, basketball and football fantasy leagues. She lives in San Diego, California, so has the luxury of going to the beach often. She also enjoys working out and watching true crime documentaries, game shows, and binge-worthy TV series. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama