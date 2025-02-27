Patrik Laine and fiancee Jordan Leigh take their pet Boogie on 'prebday excursion' with pool outing after 'the craziest February ever'

Habs forward, Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh enjoyed a pool getaway with their pet dog Boogie. On Wednesday, Leigh shared a series of stories on her Instagram from their special day.

One of the photos saw Jordan Leigh taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom, wearing a cream-colored sweater and dark leggings. The text overlay mentioned that they were taking Boogie on a pre-birthday excursion.

“Finally back in routine after the craziest February ever. Taking boogie on a special pre 1st bday excursion today,” she wrote.

Leigh then shared a clip that showed Patrik Laine swimming in an indoor pool while their dog Boogie swam past him, holding a yellow toy in its mouth. Boogie came out of the pool and dropped off the toy near Leigh.

In her next story, Leigh shared that Boogie will be turning one-year old this week.

"Boogie woogie turning 1 this week!!!” Leigh wrote.

The story featured a closeup of Boogie’s wet face as it held an orange toy in its mouth.

Jordan Leigh opens up on the hardest decision Patrik Laine ever had to make

Last year, Patrik Laine decided to take some time off the ice and entered the NHL's player assistance program. Earlier this month, during Finland’s game against Canada in the 4 Nations Faceoff, she discussed his choice to step away from hockey and the impact it had in an interview with ESPN’s Kat Ellis.

“It was the hardest decision he's ever had to make,” Leigh said. “He's, like, living his dream, you know? And to recognize that you need to take some time for yourself and put, like, your health first, I think that it's such a really great example.”

“And they were sharing their stories of overcoming mental health struggles with me and Patti and, like, in our DMs and everything. And we said, okay, well, let's continue the conversation and amplify this into something that everybody can kind of do,” she added.

She then shared how Leigh and Laine launched a mental health initiative called “From Us to You” after receiving messages from people sharing their struggles. Leigh mentioned that they had launched a website and planned to host events in Montreal this summer.

Leigh also talked about the experience of watching hockey up close, describing it as intense and physical. She shared that she usually doesn’t sit near the glass and claimed that she could actually feel the impact of players skating while watching the game.

