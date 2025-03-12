Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan pens 4-word statement resonating with Millie Bobby Brown calling out media's scrutiny on young girls

On Wednesday, Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh, voiced her support for 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown after the actress criticized media scrutiny on young girls last week.

Ad

Leigh shared Brown’s video clip on her Instagram stories, where the actress addressed how the media continued to analyze and criticize her appearance and choices as she grew up. The actress pointed out that certain articles and writers have unfairly targeted her and claimed that this level of scrutiny is not journalism but bullying.

Jordan Leigh resonated with Brown’s comments and added in the caption:

“Bullying is not journalism”

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

Millie Bobby Brown later addressed her viral video on TODAY on Wednesday, saying she was happy that so many people connected with her message.

Ad

“I realised that if I'm not going to say it ... and I'm never going to find a good time to say it, then why wait and just do it now?”

She explained that her words were not just for people in the entertainment world but for all young girls who feel judged or pressured because of how they look.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee opens up on 'hardest' decision Habs star had to make

Earlier last month, Jordan Leigh spoke about Patrik Laine's decision to enter the NHL’s player assistance program during an interview with ESPN’s Kat Ellis at the 4 Nations Faceoff. Laine had previously taken some time off the ice in January 2024 when he entered the NHLPA.

Ad

She explained that stepping away from the game was one of the toughest choices Laine ever made.

“It was the hardest decision he's ever had to make,” Leigh said. “He's, like, living his dream, you know? And to recognize that you need to take some time for yourself and put, like, your health first, I think that it's such a really great example.”

Ad

However, she mentioned that prioritizing health sets an important example for others.

“And they were sharing their stories of overcoming mental health struggles with me and Patti and, like, in our DMs and everything. And we said, okay, well, let's continue the conversation and amplify this into something that everybody can kind of do,” she added.

Leigh then discussed “From Us to You,” a mental health initiative she and Laine launched after receiving such messages from people sharing their own struggles. The couple recently launched a website for the project and confirmed plans for events in Montreal this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama