Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan teases Milan bachelorette weekend ahead of couple's summer wedding

Habs forward and his fiancee Jordan Leigh are about to tie the knot this summer. On Wednesday, Jordan shared her bachelorette party destination as Milan, Italy.

Jordan Lerigh posted a photo featuring several woven “PARIS MILANO” tote bags on her Instagram stories.. The caption on the image read:

“Bachelorette weekend LOADING”

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh met in Columbus while he was playing for the Blue Jackets. Last year, Laine proposed to her during a beach dinner in Turks and Caicos and the couple announced their engagement during the summer.

This offseason, Laine and Leigh took a vacay to the Bahamas after the Habs first round playoff elimination. Jordan shared several snaps from their trip on her Instagram stories earlier this month.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee opens up on the ‘scariest decision’ he ever made

Patrik Laine entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January 2024. His fiancee Jordan Leigh opened up about what led to this decision during an interview with mental health advocate Kati Morton earlier this year.

Jordan shared that Laine felt a lot of pressure from the game and the high expectations placed on him. Making the choice to step away and seek help was difficult, but he knew it was necessary for his mental health.

“Patty went into the Player's Assistance Program in January of last year,” she said. “And when he did, it was one of the scariest decisions that he'll say that he's had to make. There's a lot of pressure when you're in that space, and everybody wants you to do well.”

Leigh also mentioned that after joining the program, Laine received strong support from fans. Many people reached out to say that his honesty helped them focus on their own mental health too.

Leigh then pointed out how star athletes can sometimes be treated like they are more than human which can make it hard for them to open up about struggles.

“I think that a lot of times in a problem that happens in the hockey world is that these guys are idolized, which is, it's cool to feel like a superstar, but the thing is there's two different ways that you can dehumanize somebody. And one of them is dismissing them, but the other is idolizing them. I never thought of it that way, but yeah,” she added.

In August, Laine and Leigh launched a mental health project called ‘From Us to You’. Their goal is to give people a safe space to talk about their mental health.

