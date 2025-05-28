Patrik Laine’s fiancée Jordan turns heads in $6,748 business chic style at beau's birthday dinner

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine celebrated his 27th birthday in April. He, along with his fiancée Jordan Leigh, went to dinner, but it was his fiancée Leigh who drew attention with her outfit. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she shared a stylish mirror selfie.
In her post, Leigh wrote:
"Outfit check from Pookie aka Patty’s birthday dinner. Comment a birthday emoji and I’ll send you a link to my favorite blazers. @aritzia."
Leigh wore a navy Etiquette Blazer from Aritzia, priced at $248. The blazer featured a structured cut and sharp lines, adding a business-chic element to her look. She paired it with a beige mini skirt that softened the outfit and gave it a modern feel.
The standout piece was her Lady Dior D-Lite Medium Butterfly Embroidered Tote, worth $6,500. The detailed embroidery and classic Dior design gave the outfit a polished and luxurious finish. She kept the rest of her look simple with a necklace and cream-colored open-toe heels.
The full outfit totaled $6,748, as Leigh’s style blended high fashion with a clean, professional look.
This post came nearly a week after Leigh shared old photos from the Canadiens’ 2025 playoff games. In those pictures, she wore a custom leather jacket with “Montreal Canadiens” on the front and Laine’s name and jersey number on the back. She captioned it:
“Dropping these gems from the playoff files because they deserve a spot on the feed ❤️🤍💙 #mtl #montrealcanadiens #wags #nhl #nhlplayoffs.”
The Canadiens made the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s second wild card but were eliminated by the Washington Capitals in the first round. Laine, who joined the team last August, had a strong regular-season performance with 20 goals, especially on the power play. However, his playoff impact was limited.
Despite Laine and the Canadiens' early playoff exit, the couple has continued to enjoy their offseason.
Patrik Laine's fiancée, Jordan Leigh, went on vacation in the Bahamas
Patrik Laine and his fiancée, Jordan Leigh, recently vacationed in the Bahamas. On Friday, Leigh shared photos and videos of their trip on Instagram, including ocean views and time spent at the hotel.
The couple got engaged last offseason and plans to marry in summer 2025.
Leigh celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas. She posted stories showing the party’s decorations and fun moments with friends. Laine seems focused on his personal life and wedding plans as he prepares for the next hockey season.
