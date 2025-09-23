Patrik Laine's wife Jordan drops 3-word reaction to Habs' shootout win over the Penguins in preseason fixture

The Montreal Canadiens opened their preseason schedule on Monday night with a hard-fought 2-1 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre. Habs forward Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh was in attendance at the arena among the crowd.

She posted a couple of stories from the night on her Instagram. One of the clips featured the pregame atmosphere at Bell Centre while the other story showed the final celebration.

Jordan added a three-word caption in the final story.

“First of many,” she wrote.

via Instagram /@jordanleighlaine

After a scoreless first period on the night, Pittsburgh broke the deadlock late in the second when Jonathan Gruden beat Samuel Montembeault. The Canadiens responded in the third as 20-year-old forward Owen Beck found the equalizer to bring the game level at 1-1.

Neither team could find a winner in overtime and the game eventually went to the shootout. Rookie forward Oliver Kapanen struck first for Montreal before Sean Farrell delivered the deciding goal.

Netminder Jacob Fowler, who took over for Montembeault midway through the game, sealed the win with four stops on five Penguins shooters. Montembeault finished his night with 20 saves on 21 shots.

Patrik Laine’s wife shares heartwarming details about couple’s love story

Last week, Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh shared some personal advice for single women about relationships. On Wednesday, she posted a video on Instagram where she said that real love should feel “easy” and give you a sense of security.

“If you are a single woman and you are even a little bit wondering how he feels about you, you should be running away,” Jordan said.

She then shared a sweet story from her own life recalling how Laine told her the day after they met that he was going to marry her.

“My husband, on the day after we met, told me he was going to marry me and I thought he was absolutely insane and I was convinced he was love bombing me. And maybe he was just a little bit, but it worked,” she said.

“And now we got married a couple of months ago and I'm very, very happy and somehow we live in Canada.”

Jordan admitted that every relationship has challenges but she believes the foundation should never leave someone confused about where they stand. She encouraged women not to settle for less than a partner who is fully committed.

