Patrik Laine's wife Jordan drops three-word reaction following Habs thrilling 3-2 OT win over Preds

On Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens rallied from behind to edge the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime. Among those in attendance was Habs forward Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh who shared her excitement on Instagram following the Canadiens victory.

Ad

Jordan shared a video from her seat on her Instagram stories shortly after the final buzzer which showed the crowd erupting as Cole Caufield netted the overtime winner. Over the clip of the celebration and the team mobbing on the ice, she wrote:

“INSANE WIN BOYS.”

via Instagram /@jordanleighlaine

After a scoreless first period, Steven Stamkos opened the scoring for Nashville midway through the second with a power-play tally. The Predators doubled their advantage in the third when Nick Perbix beat goaltender Jakub Dobes with a wrist shot at 11:21.

Ad

Trending

Habs rookie forward Oliver Kapanen cut the deficit in half with a rebound goal at 6:02 of the third period. With just 20 seconds left in regulation, Lane Hutson found Caufield who buried the equalizer to force overtime.

Caufield scored again just three seconds into the extra frame off a slick setup from captain Nick Suzuki and defenseman Mike Matheson. The goal marked Caufield’s 10th career overtime winner tying the franchise record and securing Montreal’s fourth consecutive victory.

Ad

Patrik Liane’s wife gets candid on his uncertain future with the Canadiens

Earlier last week, Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh shared her personal thoughts and routines during a candid Instagram Q&A session.

When asked about Laine’s contract situation given he is entering the final year of his four-year $34.8 million deal, Jordan admitted she has been feeling anxious about the uncertainty surrounding his future in Montreal.

Ad

“Honestly, I’m incredibly anxious all the time because it’s obviously a major life event totally out of my control,” she wrote. “BUT I also have a strong belief that everything always happens the way it’s supposed to (just like it did when we got traded to Montreal)...”

Laine was acquired by the Canadiens in August 2024 along with a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris. He has since re-established himself as a key contributor in Montreal’s top six. After an injury-shortened year in Columbus, the Finnish winger rebounded with a solid 20 goals and 13 assists in 52 games during the 2024-25 campaign including 15 power-play goals and five game-winners.

Ad

Jordan also expressed how proud she has been of her husband’s mindset and work ethic through the uncertainty:

“SUPER proud of Patty and his mindset right now with all the hard work he’s putting in.”

Jordan also revealed that while Laine is at the rink or traveling with the team, she juggles running a nonprofit organization, pursuing her master’s degree in mental health counseling and continuing her modeling and brand partnerships.

Ad

Addressing questions about whether she often attends games, Jordan noted she usually doesn’t travel unless she is visiting someone she loves in a city where the Canadiens are playing.

“Homeboy is working and the team keeps him on a tight schedule,” she joked. “No time for shenanigans with me before the puck drops.”

She added that she has previously visited cities like New York, Nashville and Boston, but still has Toronto on her list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama