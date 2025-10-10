Patrik Laine's wife Jordan admits being "incredibly anxious all the time", about his uncertain future with Canadiens

This week, Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh opened up about the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation during a Q&A session on Instagram.

When asked how she felt about Laine entering the final year of his contract, Jordan admitted that she has been constantly feeling anxious about the situation. She added, however, that she believes things unfold as they are meant to, pointing back to Laine’s trade from Columbus to Montreal in August 2024.

“Honestly I’m incredibly anxious all the time because it’s obviously a major life event totally out of my control.”

“BUT I also have a strong belief that everything always happens the way it’s supposed to (just like it did when we got traded to Montreal) and most importantly I’m SUPER proud of Patty and his mindset right now with all the hard work he’s putting in.”

Laine was acquired by the Canadiens from the Blue Jackets along with a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris. Montreal assumed the full remaining term of his four-year $34.8 million contract signed in 2022, which carries an $8.7 million cap hit through the 2025-26 season.

On the ice, Laine put together a bounce-back campaign in 2024-25. After being limited to just 18 games the year prior in Columbus, he suited up for 52 games in his first full season with the Canadiens scoring 20 goals and adding 13 assists for 33 points. He was particularly effective on the power play, where 15 of his tallies came, while also recording five game-winners.

Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan shares she usually has ‘no time for shenanigans’ before puck drop

Jordan Leigh also gave fans a glimpse into her own busy schedule noting that when Laine is at the rink or traveling, she runs a nonprofit, works on her master’s degree in mental health counseling and continues her modeling and brand work.

Asked if she always travels to watch him play, she said she usually does not since Laine and the team stay on a tight schedule.

“I actually never travel for games unless I’m going to see someone I love in a city Patty is playing in. Homeboy is working and the team keeps him on a tight schedule. No time for shenanigans with me before the puck drops,” Jordan shared.

She mentioned she had visited cities like New York, Nashville and Boston in the past, but still had Toronto on her list.

via Instagram /@jordanleighlaine

Last week, Jordan shared a sneak peek from what she called the couple's last date night until 'God knows when' ahead of the Habs season opener. Jordan and Patrik Laine got married earlier in the summer.

