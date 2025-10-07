Patrik Laine and wife Jordan enjoy last date night 'till God knows when' ahead of Habs' season opener

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh appear to be making the most of their final bit of downtime before the new NHL season begins.

On Monday, Jordan shared a cozy story on her Instagram showing the couple out for dinner at an elegant restaurant. In the caption, she wrote:

“Last date night till god knows when courtesy of hockey and wedding season. Here we gooo ✨”

The photo showed Laine seated across the table wearing a black T-shirt and backwards cap, focused on his phone during their evening out. Jordan paired the clip with the song “Orange Flavored Cigarettes.”

via Instagram /@jordanleighlaine

The date night comes just days before the Canadiens’ 2025-26 season opener set for October 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, followed by their home opener at the Bell Centre on October 14 versus the Seattle Kraken.

Laine is coming off his first full season in Montreal after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in August 2024. The Finnish winger tallied 20 goals and 13 assists for 33 points in 52 games last year, following an injury-marred campaign in 2023-24.

Patrik Laine’s wife imparts valuable relationship advice

Earlier last month, Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh offered some heartfelt advice to single women navigating relationships. Jordan shared a reflective reel on Instagram where she spoke candidly about what healthy love should feel like.

In her caption, she mentioned that while every couple experiences challenges, a strong relationship should never leave someone questioning where they stand.

“I don't know who needs to hear this right now, but your relationship should be easy,” she said in the video.

“And I don't mean that in the sense that relationships don’t go through hard times or that they’re not work. What I do mean is that if you are a single woman and you are even a little bit wondering how he’s feeling about you, you should be running away.”

She went on to reflect on her own love story with Laine, recalling how quickly he made his intentions known.

“My husband, on the day after we met, told me he was going to marry me and I thought he was absolutely insane. I was convinced he was love bombing me. And maybe he was just a little bit, but it worked,” she laughed.

“It worked. And now we got married a couple of months ago, and I’m very, very happy. Somehow we live in Canada.”

Laine and Leigh had gotten engaged in February 2024 during a private dinner on the beach in Turks and Caicos, which coincided with her birthday. The couple tied the knot earlier this offseason at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which was attended by several of Laine’s NHL teammates.

