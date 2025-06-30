In Photos: Patrik Laine lets loose in his post-wedding celebrations, goes shirtless with ex-Blue Jackets teammate Adam Fantili

Habs forward Patrik Laine tied the knot with longtime partner Jordan Leigh over the weekend at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Several of Laine’s Canadiens and Blue Jackets teammates including Ivan Provorov, Adam Fantili and Andrew Peeke were in attendance alongside their partners.

Jordan later reposted a series of stories featuring the dreamy event on her Instagram. One of the stories showed Jordan and Patrik Laine sharing their first dance beneath a grand chandelier in a ballroom at The Breakers. Another story showed a live band performing with a Adam Fantilli and Andrew Peeke playing congas and singing.

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

A third story featured a close-up of a napkin that had a drawing of the couple’s dog Boogie and the handwritten note, “You’re a good dancer.”

Another story captured the moment the couple cut into a multi-tiered white wedding cake surrounded by a bed of white flowers. One story showed Patrik Laine and Adam Fantilli shirtless onstage during the reception dancing and hyping up the crowd.

via Instagram/@lifebyjordanleigh

Another showed Laine and Leigh posing next to the massive tiered cake. It was originally posted by Fantilli, who captioned it:

“The Laines.”

via Instagram/@lifebyjordanleigh

A different story showed a neon sign that read “Cucina Jordan & Patrik” being held by the staff at the packed dance floor. One story focused on Jordan’s wedding dress showing off its floral lace detail as she held a bouquet of calla lilies. Another story featured Ivan Provorov and Patrik Laine taking over the live band.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee recaps her Cabo San Lucas bachelorette

Earlier last month, Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh celebrated her bachelorette with a girls' trip to Cabo San Lucas. On Saturday, she shared a photo recap on Instagram.

One of the pics showed Jordan on a yacht in a white swimsuit holding a cutout of Laine’s face with the Cabo arch in the background. Another image featured her full bridal party posing together on the yacht.

“More adventures in Cabo,” Jordan captioned the post.

Jordan was also seen posing with a friend at the edge of the boat. Later, the group rode ATVs across a narrow hanging bridge over a canyon.

Another photo showed Jordan and two friends on the beach in matching activewear sets. In another click, Jordan and a friend rode ATVs across sand dunes wearing helmets and raising their hands in excitement.

The last photo in the set showed the entire group in bright pink outfits and helmets posing together by the ocean.

