In Photos: Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan recaps her Cabo San Lucas bachelorette ahead of couple's upcoming summer wedding

Habs forward Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan are set to tie the knot this summer. Last month, Jordan celebrated her bachelorette with a girls' trip to Cabo San Lucas. She later shared a photo recap from the trip on her Instagram on Saturday.

One of the pictures saw Jordan lounging on a yacht in a white swimsuit,holding a cutout of Laine’s face against the backdrop of the famous Cabo arch. Another click showed the full bridal party posing together on the yacht.

“More adventures in Cabo,” Jordan captioned the post.

Another click saw Jordan posing with a friend at the edge of the yacht. The next slide featured the group riding ATVs across a narrow hanging bridge over a canyon. Another picture showed Jordan and two friends on the beach wearing matching activewear sets.

In the next image, she and a friend were seen riding together on an ATV across the sand dunes wearing helmets and throwing their hands up in excitement. One of the last clicks showed the full group in bright pink gear and helmets, kneeling together by the ocean for a sandy group pose.

Patrik Laine's fiancee recaps couple's VIP experience at Canadian GP

This month, Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh had their first-ever Formula 1 experience at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Last Wednesday, Jordan posted a video on her Instagram giving an inside look into their day.

She shared that they arrived by shuttle boat after being dropped off at the nearby casino. At the venue, the couple explored the dockside area which included games, prizes and refreshments. They later went to an exclusive suite to meet friends, enjoy food, and watch the F1 practice sessions.

Jordan explained that they were lucky to receive a behind-the-scenes tour.

“Then Patty and I were super super lucky and were asked to go on a behind the scenes tour, which absolutely we wanted to partake in. We got to see the behind the scenes where the drivers are all hanging out during the day and got to see the front of the lounges,” she said.

They also got access to the Gordon Ramsay garage which Jordan said Patrik really enjoyed.

She then mentioned how the tour helped her better understand the sport’s advanced technology. Later, they visited the Aston Martin garage and watched a live tire change after the qualifying round. Jordan called the whole day unforgettable and said they are already excited to go again next year.

