Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan recaps couple's VIP experience at the F1 Canadian GP in Montreal

Earlier last week, Habs forward Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh enjoyed their first-ever Formula 1 experience at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. On Wednesday, Jordan shared a video on her Instagram recapping their raceday with an inside look at their VIP experience.

She explained that they arrived by shuttle boats after being dropped off at the nearby casino. Once at the venue, the couple explored the docks, which featured booths with games, prizes and refreshments. They then headed to an elite suite where they met friends, had food and watched the practice sessions.

Jordan also mentioned that they were fortunate to receive a behind-the-scenes tour.

“Then Patty and I were super super lucky and were asked to go on a behind the scenes tour, which absolutely we wanted to partake in. We got to see the behind the scenes where the drivers are all hanging out during the day and got to see the front of the lounges,” she said.

Trending

“We even got to go in the Gordon Ramsey garage, which is super cool. Patty was drooling at this point because he's been watching F1 since he was a kid.”

She also pointed out how much the tour helped her understand the complex technology behind the sport. Later, they had the chance to visit the Aston Martin garage and watched a live tire change after the qualifying round.

Jordan described the experience as unforgettable and said they’re already looking forward to returning next year.

Patrik Laine cheers on Aleksander Barkov as he lifts the Stanley Cup

Patrik Laine was at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night to watch the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 and win the Stanley Cup.

Laine filmed the moment from the stands when Panthers captain and fellow Finn Aleksander Barkov received the trophy from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and posted it on his Instagram stories. In the caption he wrote:

“Attaboiii,” followed by two fire emojis and tagged Barkov in the story.

After the game, Laine shared a photo with Brakov from the Panthers locker room. His fiancee Jordan Leigh was also present at the arena on the night. She posted several updates from their seats during the game,showing support for Barkov.

“Game 6. Go Barkie goo,” Jordan wrote in one of her stories followed by a trophy emoji.

Jordan also filmed the trophy presentation later and added three trophy emojis to the story.

Earlier in February, she had mentioned that Aleksander Brakov is set to be one of the groomsmen in their upcoming summer wedding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama