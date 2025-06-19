Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan recaps couple's VIP experience at the F1 Canadian GP in Montreal

Earlier last week, Habs forward Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh enjoyed their first-ever Formula 1 experience at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. On Wednesday, Jordan shared a video on her Instagram recapping their raceday with an inside look at their VIP experience.
She explained that they arrived by shuttle boats after being dropped off at the nearby casino. Once at the venue, the couple explored the docks, which featured booths with games, prizes and refreshments. They then headed to an elite suite where they met friends, had food and watched the practice sessions.
Jordan also mentioned that they were fortunate to receive a behind-the-scenes tour.
“Then Patty and I were super super lucky and were asked to go on a behind the scenes tour, which absolutely we wanted to partake in. We got to see the behind the scenes where the drivers are all hanging out during the day and got to see the front of the lounges,” she said.
“We even got to go in the Gordon Ramsey garage, which is super cool. Patty was drooling at this point because he's been watching F1 since he was a kid.”
She also pointed out how much the tour helped her understand the complex technology behind the sport. Later, they had the chance to visit the Aston Martin garage and watched a live tire change after the qualifying round.
Jordan described the experience as unforgettable and said they’re already looking forward to returning next year.
Patrik Laine cheers on Aleksander Barkov as he lifts the Stanley Cup
Patrik Laine was at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night to watch the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 and win the Stanley Cup.
Laine filmed the moment from the stands when Panthers captain and fellow Finn Aleksander Barkov received the trophy from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and posted it on his Instagram stories. In the caption he wrote:
“Attaboiii,” followed by two fire emojis and tagged Barkov in the story.
After the game, Laine shared a photo with Brakov from the Panthers locker room. His fiancee Jordan Leigh was also present at the arena on the night. She posted several updates from their seats during the game,showing support for Barkov.
“Game 6. Go Barkie goo,” Jordan wrote in one of her stories followed by a trophy emoji.
Jordan also filmed the trophy presentation later and added three trophy emojis to the story.
Earlier in February, she had mentioned that Aleksander Brakov is set to be one of the groomsmen in their upcoming summer wedding.
