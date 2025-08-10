Patrik Laine's wife Jordan flies to Finland in luxurious business class to attend Aleksander Barkov's Stanley Cup party

  • home icon
By Anjum Rajonno
Published Aug 10, 2025 05:49 GMT
This weekend, Habs forward Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan shared a few stories on her Instagram as they flew to Finland to attend fellow Finn Aleksander Barkov’s Stanley Cup party. Barkov’s party this year was held at PadelOne Arena in Kivimiehenkatu, Tampere.

Jordan’s first story featured a business class setup on a Lufthansa flight with a glass of red wine, cheesecake garnished with raspberries and an in-flight movie. She tagged Lufthansa, calling it her new favorite business class.

via Instagram /@jordanleighlaine

The second story was a selfie of Jordan wearing headphones and a headband smiling with her hand on the side of her face. She captioned it:

“That being said we did not sleep on the plane whoopsie.”

The third story was a view from the plane window showing clouds below and a soft orange-and-blue sky. She also posted another story which showed Aleksander Barkov standing beside the Stanley Cup wearing a yellow polo shirt and light-colored pants. He was smiling while looking down at a gift box and card in his hands.

The caption read:

“Made it just in time for Barkie’s cup party. Proud friends @barkovsasha”
via Instagram/@jordanleighlaine

For a second straight summer, the Florida Panthers captain brought the trophy home, but this time the celebration was more low-key than the previous year’s event at the 15,000-seat Nokia Arena. Friends, family, and fans gathered at the smaller venue before continuing the festivities with a sauna session and home-cooked food.

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh experience the Osheaga for the first time

Last weekend, Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh attended the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. On Sunday, Jordan posted several Instagram stories from the event.

One showed a large crowd in front of a brightly lit stage with the “Osheaga” sign. Another clip showed her and Laine riding a golf cart through the festival grounds in the evening. She also shared a video of The Chainsmokers performing, and later posted the crowd during a lightning delay, writing:

“First time at Osheaga Montreal📍.”
Other clips featured rapper Tyler, The Creator’s nighttime show and more crowd shots. Jordan also reposted a selfie video with Laine..

The Osheaga, held from August 1 to 3 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, featured over 100 artists on six stages, including Olivia Rodrigo, The Killers, Shaboozey, Gracie Abrams and Glass Animals.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

