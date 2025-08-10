Patrik Laine's wife Jordan flies to Finland in luxurious business class to attend Aleksander Barkov's Stanley Cup party

This weekend, Habs forward Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan shared a few stories on her Instagram as they flew to Finland to attend fellow Finn Aleksander Barkov’s Stanley Cup party. Barkov’s party this year was held at PadelOne Arena in Kivimiehenkatu, Tampere.Jordan’s first story featured a business class setup on a Lufthansa flight with a glass of red wine, cheesecake garnished with raspberries and an in-flight movie. She tagged Lufthansa, calling it her new favorite business class.via Instagram /@jordanleighlaineThe second story was a selfie of Jordan wearing headphones and a headband smiling with her hand on the side of her face. She captioned it:“That being said we did not sleep on the plane whoopsie.”The third story was a view from the plane window showing clouds below and a soft orange-and-blue sky. She also posted another story which showed Aleksander Barkov standing beside the Stanley Cup wearing a yellow polo shirt and light-colored pants. He was smiling while looking down at a gift box and card in his hands.The caption read:“Made it just in time for Barkie’s cup party. Proud friends @barkovsasha”via Instagram/@jordanleighlaineFor a second straight summer, the Florida Panthers captain brought the trophy home, but this time the celebration was more low-key than the previous year’s event at the 15,000-seat Nokia Arena. Friends, family, and fans gathered at the smaller venue before continuing the festivities with a sauna session and home-cooked food.Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh experience the Osheaga for the first timeLast weekend, Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh attended the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. On Sunday, Jordan posted several Instagram stories from the event.One showed a large crowd in front of a brightly lit stage with the “Osheaga” sign. Another clip showed her and Laine riding a golf cart through the festival grounds in the evening. She also shared a video of The Chainsmokers performing, and later posted the crowd during a lightning delay, writing:“First time at Osheaga Montreal📍.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther clips featured rapper Tyler, The Creator’s nighttime show and more crowd shots. Jordan also reposted a selfie video with Laine..The Osheaga, held from August 1 to 3 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, featured over 100 artists on six stages, including Olivia Rodrigo, The Killers, Shaboozey, Gracie Abrams and Glass Animals.